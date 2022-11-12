Tri-State Arts Association admitted newt juried members. Each applicant was required to present five original artworks to be judged by a panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, craftsmanship and presentation.
New members from Huntington are Vince Alonzo, photography; and Rong Wang, ink; Aidan Christian’s pottery was accepted and from Wayne; and Adam Gedney photography. New members from Kentucky are: Bonnie Moore-Delong, oil painting, from Louisa; and Lexington Ginna Wilkerson, acrylic painting, from Lexington.
A spring 2023 session will be offered. For membership information, email Jesse Thornton, new members chairman, at admin@reflectioninapool.com.