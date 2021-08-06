Clyde C. Cordle of Russell was honored for more than 50 years of membership in the Russell Rotary Club. He joined on May 1, 1970. He was honored at an officer induction ceremony on Juny 24 at Bellefonte Country Club.
James Sagraves, of Ashland, husband of Nancy Sipps Sagraves, passed away Wednesday. Funeral services 1:00 PM Monday Caniff Funeral Home, burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation Monday 11-1. Condolences may be left at canifffuneralhome.com
Peggy, 93 years old, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 4th, at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. She was born June 17, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ollie and Goldie Smith Adams. She was a lifelong resident of Ashland and the historian of the W.T. Smith and Joel…
