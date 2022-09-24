The Morehead Optimist Club installed two new members during their lunch meeting on Tuesday: James “Gene” Porter and Dillon Boyd are the newest members of the Club.
Porter, a native of New Cumberland, W.Va., is president of The Porter Group Insurance, LLC – a life and health agency. He is active in the community, supporting youth sports, charitable causes and many other activities.
Boyd is a Morehead native and a graduate of Rowan County Senior High School. He is a licensed insurance account representative at Charlotte Mullins State Farm Agency.
“We are looking forward to the contributions that Gene and Dillon can make in our club, and we’re proud to have both of them as members,” Club President Bill Redwine said. “But the most fortunate ones are the children of Rowan County who will benefit from their dedication, and that’s what optimism is all about.”
For more information, call (606) 356-0666 or visit the organization’s website at moreheadoptimist.com.