The Fleming County Garden Club marked National Garden Week during the first full week of June.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has avoided in-person meetings, so members are working in their own gardens as well as the public garden areas the club maintains. Members also will create floral arrangements at home and share them with local businesses and individuals.
Areas members are working on include Goddard Covered Bridge, Ringo’s Mill Covered Bridge, the Monarch Way Station at the old reservoir and the flower bed across from Quality Appliance and Furniture. For information about joining the club, call President Connie Crain at (606) 849-2240.