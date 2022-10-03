MOREHEAD In 2010, Rowan County Gifted Coordinator Genny Jenkins had a dream of taking a group of middle school students to Washington, D.C., to experience first-hand the plethora of history in the nation’s capital.
Now, Jenkins, students and parent chaperones made the 10th trip, with the help of the Morehead Optimist Club, which provided funding for 10 students who might otherwise have been unable to make the trip
The Optimist Club has contributed $90,000 over the years to enable 100 students to make the trip with 10 scholarships each year.
“This is one of the best programs that we sponsor,” Club President Bill Redwine said. “Travel is such a very important part of the educational process, and we are fortunate to be in a position to help.”
During the five-day trip, students and their chaperones saw such landmarks as the Capitol, the National Gallery of Art, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, Mount Vernon, the Washington Zoo and Arlington National Cemetery, where they participated in the laying of a wreath.
The Morehead Optimist Club has been supporting youth programs in Morehead and Rowan County since their founding in 1964.
For more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit optimist.org. For information about the Morehead Optimist Club, call Bill Redwine at (606)356-0666 or visit moreheadoptimist.com.