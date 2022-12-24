GREENBO LAKE Wearing blue slacks and a red sweater vest, Greenup Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter sat the head of a banquet hall at the Jesse Stuart Lodge at Greenbo State Park, gavel in hand.
The long serving judge-executive — one of the longest stints in state history — looked giddy as the crowd of well wishers, county employees and elected officials strolled in.
There were sheriff’s deputies and road workers, clerks and firemen — a right cross-section of the folks who keep Greenup County running — filling the chairs.
With his trademark black felt hat resting on the table, Carpenter called the meeting to order.
“We have to do a quick meeting and then we can eat,” Carpenter said.
The meeting was actually a continuation of the meeting that began on Dec. 13 — it lasted no longer than 20 minutes. It’s a practice the court had done most years — conduct the last meeting at Greenbo with a banquet — but COVID had put it on the skids for a couple of years.
Flanked by commissioners Andrew Imel (due to be the county clerk in January) and Earnie Duty II, Carpenter led the governing body he’s headed for 28 years to take care of a few housekeeping matters.
They paid the bills, they approved a $100,000 bond for the county clerk, and they declared a sheriff’s cruiser surplus so it could be used in the school system. Carpenter reported the county had saved hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to renovations at the jail several years ago.
Then Carpenter called up Derrick Bradley and Lee Wireman, along with Duty, to swear them into the fiscal court as commissioners next year.
Each swore to uphold the constitution of both the Commonwealth and the nation, and each promised they had never been a part of a duel, either in state or out of state.
Carpenter called up Sheriff Matt Smith to be sworn in for another term. Like the commissioners, the sheriff promised he’d never been a part of a duel and to uphold the law, but he also promised to assist in the prosecution of any gambler in Greenup County.
After that, Carpenter called the meeting to close — with that close, a chapter of Greenup County closed with it.
With nearly 30 years on the court, it was time for Carpenter to hang up his hat for good — his successor, Bobby Hall, sat in the audience wearing a baby blue blazer and sans tie, an homage to his predecessor.
Hall said he was excited to take the helm in January as judge-executive.
“We’re very excited for it — myself, the commissioners and Judge Carpenter have been working closely together over the last couple of weeks and we couldn’t ask for a smoother transition,” Hall said. “We’ve all worked together in some capacity for years, so there was no fights. We just all want what’s best for Greenup County.”
While awaiting the serving of lunch, Carpenter told The Daily Independent he’s just as happy to go into retirement.
“It’s actually relieving. You get a little emotional sometimes, but I’m ready to head home,” Carpetner said. “I’m very confident with the people who will be coming into the new court and I know the county will be in good hands.”
What’s next, Mr. Carpenter?
“Well, in February I’ll be visiting Costa Rica,” he said. “But I think I’m just going to relax in January. You know something, I can just sit at the house and look out the window and watch it snow.”
Carpenter continued, “I haven’t done that in 30 years. Either I was on the road or I had to get somebody on the road to get out there and clear it. Now I can just call up Bobby Hall and get him to clear it if it gets too bad on my street.”
After much socializing and fraternizing, the food was ready to serve — a buffet of catfish, ham, turkey and all the fixings one could ask for.
Once again, Carpenter called the room to attention.
“We already prayed and said the pledge at the beginning of the meeting,” Carpenter said. “Now let’s eat!”
The queue formed immediately, wrapping around the entire hall.
While Carpenter might’ve been ready to seek a life of comfort and relaxation, he was still the social butterfly, hopping all about the line talking to this person and that person, shaking hands and cracking jokes.