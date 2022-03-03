With the 2022 legislative session roughly two-thirds over, the local delegation appears to have been busy over the month of February.
Tuesday marked the last day for new House bills to be introduced, while Thursday was the cut-off day for the Senate.
Here’s a scattershot of some bills either sponsored or co-sponsored by the local delegation:
Rep. Scott Sharp (R-Ashland)
House Bill 442: This bill, submitted by Rep. Nancy Tate (R-Brandenburg), would add ambulance stations and 911 centers to the list of facilities that would host safe haven baby boxes in Kentucky. Currently, the law allows them at hospitals, police stations and fire stations.
Sharp signed on as a co-sponsor to the bill.
The bill passed on Feb. 24 by a margin of 93-0.
House Bill 536: This bill would allow for catering of alcohol at events in moist districts so long as 10% of the gross receipts are for both catering alcohol and food. Sharp is the primary sponsor of the bill, which was introduced on Feb. 17 and has been in the local government committee since Feb. 22.
House Bill 591: Submitted by Sharp on Feb. 24, this bill would add recreational vehicles to the definition of motor vehicles for taxation purposes. The bill has not been assigned to a committee.
House Bill 43: This bill, submitted by Rep. Shane Baker (R-Somerset), would exclude houses of worship from closing during states of emergency, treating them as an essential service, unless the building is in such disrepair that it would be condemned in ordinary times.
The bill was co-sponsored by Sharp, Rep. Danny Bentley and Rep. Patrick Flannery.
The measure passed Tuesday on a margin of 83-12 — all in the opposition were Democratic.
House Bill 23: Also known as the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” this bill would effectively ban trans-girls and women from participating in women’s and girls’ sports in the public school and post-secondary school levels.
Submitted by Rep. Ryan Dotson (R-Madison), the bill is co-sponsored by Sharp, Bentley and Flannery was a well as 48 other Republicans.
Still in committee, there have been proposals to adjust the law to either apply to grades 9-12, grades 6-12 and eliminate the ban in colleges.
Rep. Patrick Flannery (R-Olive Hill)
House Bill 6: As reported previously, House Bill 6 is the measure to stop the rise in car taxes by pegging the valuation of a motor vehicle at the average trade-in value, rather than the clean trade or rough trade-in values.
Submitted by Flannery and Rep. Sal Santora (R-Union) on Jan. 10, the bill saw no action for nearly a month until it was passed 95-0 on Feb. 9. In the current version of the bill, there would be refunds for those who overpaid on their car tax this year.
The legislative research commission estimated the bill could see $38.3 million come out of state coffers for the last half of the 2022 fiscal year and a $29.4 million for the first half of the 2023 fiscal year. During the vote, lawmakers said the “shortfall” would actually be a direct refund to the taxpayers.
The bill is now in the Senate appropriations committee. During the passage of the bill, Democratic lawmaker Mary Lou Marzian of Louisville, asked if there would be any help with the county clerks’ offices from the state in handling the refunds. Santora said the Senate had said it would fix any issues caused there.
House Bill 259: This bill, introduced by Rep. Scott Lewis (R-Hartford) and co-sponsored by Flannery and Bentley, would give a pay raise to state troopers, including those working for commercial vehicle enforcement.
The raise would make the starting pay at $55,888, roughly $15,000 more than the current pay of $40,000. Top out pay for 29 years of service would be $90,361, roughly $20,000 more than the current end of career pay at $69,829.
According to the Legislative Research Commission, it would cost the state $30 million additional in the 2022-23 fiscal year and $40 million in the 2023-24 year. Sponsor Lewis said the bill jives with the current House budget passed earlier this year and puts Kentucky into the top five of state trooper pay in the nation. The bill would codify those pay raises, beyond the two-year budget.
The bill passed the House by 87-2 on Feb. 11 and is now in the Senate.
House Bill 154: As previously reported, this Flannery-submitted bill tweaks the DUI laws to address some issues arising from drugged driving, particularly in getting a search warrant for blood or urine tests.
The bill passed 82-12 on Feb. 10, with three Republicans and nine Democrats in the opposition. According to Flannery, the law requires death or a physical injury to get a search warrant for a blood draw — the law would loosen things up to allow for officers to get a search warrant on a simple DUI, if there is probable cause.
“At this time, DUI is the only crime where there is exceptions for a search warrant in the law,” Flannery said.
During the passage, Rep. Nima Kulkarina (D-Louisville) asked if the law could violate one’s right to refuse self-incrimination. Flannery said the bill would not violate that, because a search warrant allows for the search under the Fourth Amendment.
The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary.
House Bill 301: This bill, submitted by Flannery, would bar private contributions to help fund elections administration.
According to the Legislative Research Commission, 43 counties applied for private grants to help fund the 2020 election and the Kentucky State Board of Election received $1.6 million in a grant. The fiscal note stated there might not be enough money from the counties to cover the administrating elections.
With fellow Republican lawmakers filling in for Flannery on the day of the Feb. 17 vote, they stated private money helping to fund elections caused an “appearance of impropriety.”
One House Democrat raised the question of following a “Georgia Model” where private contributions can be taken in by the secretary of state’s office and distributed throughout the counties.
The measure passed 75-22, and is currently in committee in the Senate.
Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Russell)
House Bill 364: As reported before, House Bill 364 is a rural hospital loan forgiveness program, which could be applied for previously shuttered hospitals that are reopening. Under the bill, loans would be forgivable up to $20,000 per job retained, up to 50% of the value of the loan.
During remarks on the House floor, Bentley — the primary sponsor of the bill — said the intent of the bill was to expand already existing legislation for reopening rural hospitals, by allowing other medical entities to receive loans from the $20 million Rural Hospital Trust Fund to re-purpose a closed hospital — while he didn’t say it, that essentially is the scenario playing out with Addiction Recovery Care moving into the former OLBH campus.
The bill — co-sponsored by Flannery and House Speaker David Osborne — cleared the House floor Feb. 22 by a margin of 94-0, enjoying bipartisan support. It is now in the Senate.
House Bill 91: This bill waives fees and dues for occupational licenses held by the spouses of current members of the U.S. Armed Services, so long as they meet the qualifications to receive their license. Bentley is the primary sponsor of the bill, which enjoys the support of nine other Republicans and two Democrats.
During remarks prior to passage, Bentley said with military families constantly moving, spouses with occupational licenses and certifications don’t always carry over between states and require the spouse to apply for a license, incurring fees and dues for the submission. Spousal employment — or lack thereof — could result in members of the military leaving the service, according to Bentley.
“We want to be a friendly state to the U.S. Military,” Bentley said.
Sharp — a retired member of the service — said this “is something that is very needed,” citing high divorce rates in the service due to the moves and deployments.
The bill passed 95-0 and is now in the Senate Rules Committee as of Feb.25.
House Bill 349: This bill, which codified the 15 service regions for community mental health centers that were established back in the 1960s, led to hot debate on Feb. 24, when it passed the House by a margin of 75-20.
Bentley — the primary sponsor of the bill — enjoyed bipartisan support for the measure, which would limit community mental health centers working in their respective regions to providing critical services like involuntary commitments, care following a natural disaster or evaluations for senior homes. If a center could not provide those services, another center could come into to provide them.
Mental health providers could work outside their region if they get special licensing, Bentley noted.
However, a contingent of representatives from southeastern Kentucky — consisting of 16 Republicans and four Democrats — raised concerns that the bill could force the closure of Mountain Comprehensive Health, which provides the bulk of the services in their districts.
“This is protectionist and against the free market values we share,” said Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg), House Minority Whip. “Maybe you should listen to eastern Kentucky about what what we need.”
House Bill 339: This bill submitted by Rep. Chris Fugate (R-Chavies) is a $14 million appropriation to cover funding short gaps for inpatient psychiatric treatment in the Fourth Hospital District, in southeast Kentucky. Bentley was a co-sponsor to the bill.
The bill passed 63-0 on Feb. 3 and is now in the Senate Appropriations committee.
House Bill 226: Also known as the “Read to Succeed Act,” this bill submitted by Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville) is a $11 million bill to pump up literacy rates among third-grade students throughout the commonwealth. Passing 86-7, the bill was co-sponsored by Bentley, six other Republicans and two Democrats.
On the floor the house Feb. 7, Tipton said low literacy proficiency can lead to higher dropout rates and incarceration later in life. Tipton said the legislation will add in-school supports to students identified as struggling with reading between kindergarten and third grade, along with additional training for teacher to provide the support. Tipton said in addition to the $11 million provided by the state legislature, the education cabinet will also put $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds toward the program as well.
The Legislative Research Commission has pegged full implementation of the bill at $15 million a year.
Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins (D-Shivley) said while she saw issues with the bill, she felt like it could provide resources to help with the issue. She advocated for universal pre-kindergarten as another means to address the issue and “move the needle forward.”
The bill is currently in the Senate Appropriations committee.
House Bill 127: This bill submitted by Rep. Ken Flemming (R-Louisville) would adjust the thresholds for when a court can order someone to have outpatient treatment for a mental health condition. The bill enjoyed bipartisan support — with six Republican co-sponsors (including Bentley) and four Democratic co-sponsors.
The bill passed 90-0 on Jan. 24 and is currently in committee in the Senate.
House Bill 215: This bill increases the penalties for importing fentanyl into the Commonwealth, most notably making a gram across state lines a class C felony (five to 10 years) and requiring no probation or parole until 85% of a sentence is served behind bars.
The bill is primarily Republican backed, with Bentley as a co-sponsor. The Legislative Research Commission estimates it could add $207,282 to each inmate’s stay on the charge, using the current average of 16-year sentences for the offense being served. Right now, inmates only have to serve 50% for a conviction on the charge.
The bill is listed as being received by the Rules Committee on Feb. 17.
House Bills 42 and 90: These bills pre-filed by Bentley last year are for reducing the cost of insulin supplies and establishing an emergency insulin program. While both enjoy bi-partisan support and over 50 co-sponsors each, neither has budged in the process since Jan. 4, when they were submitted on the first day of the legislature.
Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson)
Senate Bill 124: This bill, introduced by Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) on Jan. 27 would allow drivers licenses or commercial driver’s licenses that have lapsed less than five years ago to be renewed without taking a skills test, as long as everything was in good standing.
Webb was a co-sponsor of the bill, which saw nearly the entire Senate sign on prior to passing on Feb. 22 by a margin of 33-0.
Wheeler called the move a “common sense piece of legislation” that would allow people to get back on the road — whether as truck drivers or commuters — to get back to work.
Senate Bill 128: This bill, submitted by Webb on Feb. 1, would make the Treeing Walker Coonhound the official state dog. The bill states the breed was developed in the 19th century by Kentuckian breeders John W. Walker and George Washington Maupin. The bill has been in the licensing and occupations committee since Feb. 3.
Senate Bill 217: This bill would attach Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet for administrative purposes, while maintaining it as an independent agency. The Commissioner of KFW would act as the chief purchasing officer for the department. The bill was introduced by Webb on Feb. 24 and submitted to Natural Resources and Energy Committee on Monday.
Senate Bill 218: This bill, submitted on Feb. 24, would overhaul how the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife conducts stream and wetland mitigation and appropriation. The bill was submitted to the Natural Resources and Energy Committee on Monday.
Senate Bill 221: This bill submitted by Webb on Feb. 24 to the Senate would allow for side-by-sides, meeting certain licensing, titling and equipment requirements, to be driven on state roads. However, localities under the bill could exercise discretion if the road is deemed unsafe.
The bill was sent to the Transportation Committee on Monday.