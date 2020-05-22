ASHLAND Area senior centers have been closed since March 14, but some services have not stopped.
Luke Stapleton, co-aging director over the centers for FIVCO Area Development District, said seniors (those 60 or older) can obtain meals Monday through Friday at their local centers by driving up to get them.
“Centers won’t be open for the foreseeable future,” Stapleton said. “Obviously, this virus is serious, but especially deadly to the elderly, so we have to protect them.”
Meals are prepared by the North East Community Action Agency in Olive Hill, put in appropriate containers and delivered to the senior centers, where they can be picked up.
Stapleton said while they must travel quite a distance in some cases, there is an effective technique for keeping them warm.
“They heat bricks in the oven at 400 or 500 degrees and stick it in the bag with the food,” he said, noting when he delivered food to a center, the radiated heat from the brick made the food warmer than when he left Olive Hill with it.
Stapleton said FIVCO will accept new seniors into the food program, but they must apply by call ing FIVCO at (606) 929-1366 or (800) 499-5191 to get enrolled if they are not a regular senior center participant. FIVCO staff is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Seniors who are unable to pick up the meals for themselves may designate someone to pick them up for them, Stapleton said.
After registering, meals can be picked up at the following senior centers Monday through Friday:
• Boyd County Senior Center, 2015 Louisa Road, Catlettsburg.
• Carter County Senior Center, 200 North Hord St., Grayson.
• Elliott County Senior Center, 101 Ky. 7, Sandy Hook.
• Greenup County Senior Center, 614 Main St., Greenup.
• Lawrence County Senior Center, 101 W. Pike St., Louisa.
Drive-by meals are also available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the following nutrition sites:
• Flatwoods Nutrition Site, 2513 Reed St.
• Olive Hill Nutrition Site, 501 Tygart St.
Stapleton said he is aware of other centers also providing distance activities for its seniors.
“We might look into implementing some of those if this continues, creative ways to give them something to look forward to and to engage in,” he said.
Ashland Senior Center is not part of the FIVCO system, however,
Kim Rice, the center’s director, said March 13 was the last day for the centers. She said she was expecting the closure, but it was abrupt and without notice.
“I received a call the morning of the 13th from Cathy Anderson, chairman of our board, saying to contact FIVCO to see what senior centers were doing,” Rice said. “To my surprise, they were shutting the senior centers immediately.”
She said she announced the closure to seniors after lunch, saying the center would be closed two or three weeks, but not knowing when it would reopen.
“The seniors were upset, but the short time apart seemed to give some relief,” she said. “Many talked about being so lonely during this time, and we encouraged them to call one another.”
Rice said the center’s staff has been calling their regulars to check on them and see if they need anything.
“Very few have been in need of anything but really miss being at the center,” she said. “We have awesome seniors that even call me to see how I'm holding up. Some are getting a little confused as time goes on and are asking if we can open tomorrow. Oh, how I wish I could say yes.”
Rice said they also are filling bags with nonperishable items in bags and will begin distributing them during the first week of June and will continue until the center reopens.
She said she expects some seniors to have a difficult time with having their regular routines interrupted.
“It might take a week or so to get back on our schedule, but we will be so excited to come back that it will feel like the first day of school after summer vacation,” she said.
Meanwhile, the center is preparing for their return by sanitizing the building, following guidelines from Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We do not know when the governor will feel comfortable opening senior centers,” Rice said. “But one thing I do know is we are ready to do what it takes to protect this senior population.”
