GREENUP The Greenup County Public Library will experience an exodus at the end of the year: three longtime employees plan to retire.
Sharon Haines will retire as director, after serving there for 50 years in various capacities, including establishing the countywide library system.
Also retiring will be bookkeeper Becky Harris and clerk Joyce Carter Moore, both of whom have been employed there since 1996.
The new director is Tim Gamtt of Ashland.
Haines said she inherited her appreciation for learning.
“I came from a family of teachers,” she said. “A great-great-grandfather used to follow the itinerate teacher and he’d take his family there, so education was just a part of my life.”
She said she had two aunts who were teachers, and while speaking to her Aunt Susie, she admitted she didn’t want to be a teacher.
“’That’s OK, honey,’ she said. You can be a librarian,’” Haines recalled. “I thought, ‘Wow, I never thought of that.’”
That conversation inspired her. She began working at her school library and studied at Ashland Community College before dropping out to get married.
“I knew the level of a true librarian was college graduate, a master’s degree,” she said.
Unfortunately, no librarian courses were accessible immediately.
“Miracle of miracles, in the late ‘70s, Morehead State University offered an undergrad degree in library science. I couldn’t believe it, so I started back to school,” she said. Classes were mostly at night, so she was able to continue working at the Greenup library, finishing her degree in the early 1980s.
Next, she earned her master’s degree in library science from the University of Kentucky in 1985.
But her career in Greenup County began in 1969 at a Bookmobile in Flatwoods. She became the head librarian at the Flatwoods branch shortly afterward and became executive director after serving as interim director since 2014, overseeing the entire library district while still managing the Flatwoods branch.
Haines was in on the ground floor of the Greenup library system.
“The Kentucky Department of Libraries had instituted the Demonstration Library Project,” she said. Local residents approached Frankfort about getting a library in Flatwoods; if approved, the community got a library but had to pay rent and utilities for two years, at which time the community could vote on whether to fund it.
“In Frankfort, they said ‘There’s no way you can pass a tax for a library that’s not in the county seat,’” she said.
Library advocates asked Dorothy Griffith to set up a small volunteer library near the Greenup County Lock and Dam and was able to get books and set up a Bookmobile with help from the commonwealth so the county seat would have its library.
A delay in obtaining a building for the Flatwoods branch created a need for volunteers to raise funds for utilities and rent; the Lions Club, which had helped get the library started, had disbanded.
“They bought everything — basic book collections and shelving; We had office supplies, desks, trash cans — we had it all, and for two years, the Kentucky Department of Libraries paid our salaries.”
A petition drive started to establish a library tax; 2,000 signatures were required and library advocates collected more than 3,000 signatures.
“It was truly a community-wide effort to get the petition with enough signatures and a lot of people working on it,” she said.
The McKell branch moved from a Bookmobile to a small storefront, eventually landing in a branch building on U.S. 23 in 1998.
During Haines’ administration, several construction and renovation projects were completed and employees received health insurance. The system added another Bookmobile and a new bookmobile garage was built.
Haines credits Griffith with much of her own success.
“I had a fantastic mentor in Dorothy and so much of my knowledge and accomplishment was through her encouragement and support,” she said.
Haines has no plans to be idle in retirement. She said she will be involved in her church’s preschool program, in addition to pursuing her own reading, enjoying watching University of Kentucky and Cincinnati Reds games and spending time with family, which includes her husband, Roger, and her two daughters, Michelle Sloas and Sarah Armstrong McDonald; a grandson, Cameron Armstrong, step-grandson, Daniel Armstrong, and step-great-grandson Bennett Armstrong.