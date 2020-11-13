FLATWOODS A local Kentucky National Guard member has achieved a high achievement in his field.
Capt. Brian Ladd of the 201st Engineer Batallion, has completed Sapper training. The 28-day program is an elite program for engineers comparable to Special Forces and Ranger training.
“It covers everything from demolition and explosives, air- and water-borne operations, small unit patrolling,” the 34-year-old said. “It’s a small community of engineers and it's a rare thing to attend.”
One reason it’s rare to attend is funding. He said it’s difficult to get funding; he is the first in his batallion to complete the school which he's tried to attend for the last eight or nine years, he said. He added the availability of a spot in the program is rare, too.
Ladd, who has a bachelor's degree in biology from Murray State University and a master's degree in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston, got his Sapper tab, which indicates his completion of the program, at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He enlisted in 2009 and was commissioned to be an officer in August 2011.
Because of COVID-19, he said there was a two-week quarantine when he arrived at Fort Leonard Wood in September. Training was from Oct. 2 through 30, but he said they practiced and prepared for training during quarantine.
He said he went into engineering, in part, because his mentors were engineers.
“I looked up to them and I guess they thought highly of me and wanted me to be in that community,” he said. “Ultimately, when you go through the commissioning process, you indicate what you'd like to do, and then the Army will put you into what you think is the best fit and sometimes they need more people in certain areas and sometimes it’s based on your education and background. I thought engineers offered a lot of upward mobility in the National Guard.”
Ladd said being physically uncomfortable is the most difficult part of Sapper school.
“There are two phases of training,” he said. “In Phase 1, you’re averaging five or six hours of sleep. In the second half, you’re running missions 24/7 for the last seven days. I got 12 and a half hours of sleep.”
Maintaining focus on the job while tolerating the discomfort is a challenge, he said.
“It’s very physically demanding. One meal per day and minimal sleep — to be able to operate and function at the highest possible levels when you are tired and hungry and cold — that's the most difficult part,” he said.
Ladd’s wife, Paige Ladd, teaches third grade at Russell-McDowell Intermediate School. They have three daughters, ages 12, 8 and 5.
