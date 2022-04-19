ASHLAND Cleveland Cliffs appears ready to enter into a consent decree with the EPA to clean long-standing soil contamination at the former Ashland Coke Plant.
While the plant has been shuttered since 2011, the EPA said in federal court filings the company still has work to do to eradicate the soil from toxic chemicals.
Under the proposed consent decree – filed to U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wilhoit on April 13 – the company would also pay a $367,500 fine to the federal government and a $122,500 fine to the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.
The consent decree will have at least 30 days of public comment made available by the federal authorities – while Cleveland Cliffs is locked into the agreement, the feds may pull out if it deems it necessary based on the comments.
According to federal court records, the violations related to the leakage of toxic chemicals out of a vat used to recycle waste, as well as pouring it on the ground.
The contamination of the soil was discovered through both federal and state inspections between 2010 and 2012, according to court records.
The chemicals include the following:
• Arsenic: While famously fatal in high doses, it also greatly limits the amount of plant life that grow in the soil.
• Barium: Small amounts can cause swelling of major organs such as a the brain, kidney and liver.
• Cadmium: This element can’t be broken down by the natural environment since it is so basic. It is toxic to plants, animals and humans, leading to damage for humans in the lungs and kidneys.
• Benzene: Causes smogs, contaminates soil and has been linked to leukemia.
• Chromium: Chromium comes in two variates, one that is not only harmless for humans but essential for the breaking down of sugar. The other variety – a bi-product from industrial use – can lead to irregular heartbeats, irritation of airways and ulcers.
• Pyridime: A little bit can cause irritation of the nose and throat, but a lot can cause coma or death.
Federal records show for the last 12 quarters, the old coke plant was out of compliance in the storing of toxic chemicals on site. A complaint lodged said the plant failed to get a permit in the due amount of time to hold the chemicals.
The actual plan for the cleanup is contained in a 500-plus-page document attached to the proposed consent decree.
(606) 326-2653 |