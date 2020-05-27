Susan Campbell thinks it's safer and healthier to use an absentee ballot for the June 23 primary elections.
Campbell is Boyd County's interim county clerk. She says the state board of elections favors absentee voting.
“Our main goal is to get as many people to vote ahead of time as possible,” Campbell said. “The state is preparing us for a 50% turnout, but in reality they're thinking it will be somewhere between 20% and 30%.”
Tuesday was the last day to register. Eligible voters may use a new portal, govoteky.com, to request a ballot or call the county clerk to receive an application.
“That does away with the application process because that is your application,” Campbell said of the portal.
The obvious difference in the COVID-19 reality is, there will be just one or two polling places per county. In Boyd County, the middle school on U.S. 60 in Summit is the lone location.
Campbell said there will be 10 poll workers available, five each from the Republican and Democrat parties. National Guard soldiers will help maintain social distancing and clean booths and equipment.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In-person vote totals will be available on election night, but final numbers will take several days longer because absentee votes will take longer to arrive.
Greenup County clerk Pat Hieneman said the gymnasiums at the old Raceland and Greenup County high schools are the tentative places to vote. She had not received final approval from Frankfort as of Wednesday morning.
Hieneman has, however, noticed an uptick in absentee voting. “It's like for the presidential (election); that's when we do our most absentees,” she said. “I feel like I'm in the general, but I'm in the primary.”
There will be six Republican and six Democrat poll workers at each Greenup County spot. Hieneman has applied for National Guard help but has not heard anything from the state.
Carter County Clerk Mike Johnston said there will be four polling places: East Carter Middle and Prichard Elementary schools in Grayson; West Carter Middle School in Olive Hill; and Olive Hill Elementary. He also said appointments may be made to vote at the county courthouse in Grayson and the Olive Hill post office.
Hieneman has a sense of humor about her situation. She believes Gloria Gaynor's 1978 hit song “I Will Survive” is an appropriate anthem.
“That's a wonderful song for clerks to be singing,” she said.