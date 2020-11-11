Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has said early voting and other voting changes made this year should be made permanent, and some county clerks in northeastern Kentucky agree — with reservations.
Early voting was popular with voters, and concentrating precincts into voting centers, the online absentee ballot portal and the cure process for correcting mistakes on absentee ballots all were helpful to voters, clerks said.
Adams wants the General Assembly to consider making those procedures permanent, according to a story in Kentucky Today, a publication of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
But the changes added to an already heavy election-time burden on clerks and their workers.
“There are some good things to it, but knowing all the things we had to do to make it happen as county clerks was overwhelming. We got (federal CARES Act) funding for additional staff and marketing ... but without that, it would be more difficult," said Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman.
The changes were made to make voting safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Adams believes the changes make sense for future elections.
Early voting was popular and would be particularly practical for rural voters for who a special trip to town is inconvenient, Hieneman said.
It was popular in Carter County, too, Clerk Mike Johnston said. "I thought early voting was a hit. More than 30% of our turnout was early voting," he said.
One hurdle to making early voting a permanent part of the electoral process is finding locations, Hieneman said. Clerks also would have to assign staff for early voting.
Adams said three weeks of early voting could be too much; he suggested a few days, according to the Kentucky Today story.
Voting centers also were good for voters, but difficult to manage, according to Hieneman. Adams said the centers save money and requite fewer workers, but in practice they created some difficulties, according to Hieneman.
Each center served multiple precincts, and issues sometimes differ from precinct to precinct.
"It was horrendous to figure out how many ballots and what kind we needed. That was the biggest challenge," she said.
Carter had four centers, two on each end of the county, to serve its 26 precincts. If the practice is made permanent, six or seven centers would cover the county better, Johnston said.
The portal was less burdensome and helpful to voters because it streamlined the process of getting the ballot, she said. Adams wants it permanent because he predicts more absentee ballots in elections to come.
The cure process, which allows absentee voters to correct errors on their ballots, worked well and benefits voters, Hieneman said. "Anybody can make a mistake," she said.
Other clerks he has talked to seem to favor the changes, Johnston said.