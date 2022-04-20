SOUTH POINT ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative health care provider, has announced plans to build a 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in South Point, according to a news release.
According to Dr. Bill Dingus, Ph.D., Executive Director of Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, said it will create 100 health care-related jobs.
ClearSky Health owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin and additional Texas locations.
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of South Point will provide specialized rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who live with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19, according to the release.
Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health, said the organization selected the South Point location so it could serve patients in the Ashland and Huntington, too.
“The location is accessible and convenient to the tri-state area,” Brockette said. “It allows us to treat patients referred from acute care facilities in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, fulfilling an unmet need for a higher level of rehabilitative care.”
“ClearSky Health worked with the area’s medical and community leadership in choosing South Point,” Dingus said. “We’re pleased to welcome ClearSky Health to our community.”
The new 40,000-square-foot building will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff, and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions.
Groundbreaking for the hospital is planned for later this year, with an opening scheduled for fall 2023.