Eric Chaney and the commissioners spent the last half of Tuesday’s Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting on upcoming events in the county, a rarity throughout the pandemic.
Boyd County’s judge-executive announced trick-or-treat is a go in the county. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Chaney said the court posted a poll on Survey Monkey to allow the people to choose. This doesn’t apply to the entire county. Ashland is having its trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Commissioner Larry Brown reminded everyone to practice social distancing and that a Halloween mask alone isn’t sufficient face coverage.
A week prior to collecting sweets, people in the county will gather garbage is part of the Fall Clean-Up on Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Rumpke Landfill.
“It’s going to be a lot shorter and consolidated, but it’s a very good program,” Chaney said. “I think we’ll have a lot of people show up.”
Chaney said no hazardous waste, household garbage, electronics or tires are permitted. Chaney mentioned eventually implementing a dumpster program similar to that of Greenup County’s.
Chaney said the “Fall Flicks” series, which features outdoor movies at the Boyd County Community Center, has been a success so far. Movies to be shown over the next two Thursdays are “Hotel Transylvania” (Oct. 22) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29).
Commissioner Keith Watts said to visit the Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau Facebook page to find the link and download a ticket prior to coming to the event. One may either print it and bring it or have the ticket scanned on a smartphone.
Four county roads are now under the fiscal court’s control — Casey Court, Angel Lane, Hartwell Lane and Leenola Drive.
The Boyd County Conservation District presented its annual report. Chaney said he wants to work hand-in-hand with the district on projects soon.
