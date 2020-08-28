CATLETTSBURG Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods pulled up into his department’s parking lot riding shotgun in a jail van.
In the back were two men rounded up in crackdown on drugs throughout the county, initiated the day prior when a grand jury indicted 23 people on trafficking charges.
The one man was wanted on a dealing charge — the other, a neighbor just happened to have an outstanding burglary warrant.
For eight of those indicted, sheriff’s deputies didn’t have to go far to find them — they were already sitting in the jail next door.
Despite coming up a little short in the daybreak roundup, Woods said his deputies, along with DEA and North East Kentucky Drug Task Force officers, worked hard throughout the day taking nine suspects into custody.
A grand jury just doesn’t indict this many folks out of the blue; the sheriff said the latest skirmish in the war on drugs in the county of 42,000 was the culmination of a three-month undercover investigation focusing on local dealers.
“We are trying to clean up the neighborhoods around here and make them safer for everyone here in Boyd County,” Woods said. “We’re plucking 23 people off the streets who are selling drugs in this community. They’re selling to our children.”
When Woods was first elected, he said his department worked with Kentucky State Police (where he served for over 20 years) and Ashland City Police to push out the Detroit Boys, dealers who came from the Motor City in the early 2000s to make bank in the Tri-State.
Using Huntington as the hub, the dealers started setting up satellite offices — if that’s what you want to call a pay-by-the-week hotel — to peddle their smack and crank around Ashland. By grinding out a hundreds of “buy-busts” — performing undercover purchases, then immediately busting down the door with a search warrant — Woods said the Detroit set was pushed back across the river to West Virginia.
Now the sheriff’s department has shifted its focus to the street-level dealer, the one putting profit in his or her arm.
“We’re looking for the guy who might buy 5 grams of meth, use 3 and sell 2,” Woods said. “The feds are starting to go after the big dealers around here, with the Task Force, so they’re putting the resources into that. We’re shifting over to people who been on the streets for years selling in their neighborhoods.”
Woods continued, “I’m not looking to lock up the kid who is selling a one-tenth here and there and using a two-tenths to get through the week. They need rehab. I want to know who they’re getting it from.”
Working in concert with the undercover investigation, the sheriff’s department has also stepped up its buy-bust game with local dealers, too, Woods said.
Deputy Joe Preston is the sheriff’s top drug cop, working tirelessly to trick dealers into selling to informants — or even himself.
Preston said the community is the eyes and ears for the sheriff’s department in combatting drugs.
“We have people call in and say, ‘I see 75 people coming and going out of this house every day.’ We know what’s going on, but until you get an informant in there to buy, you pretty much have to sit and watch all day,” Preston said. “The issue is finding the informants.”
See, back when the sheriff’s department focused on the out-of-state dealers, working an informant on them was easy, Woods said. That’s because the dealers didn’t know anyone from Adam. The local guys, however — well, in small towns and small counties, everyone knows everyone.
“We get people who are either trying to reduce their charges or to make some cash,” Preston said. “Either way, they have to have bought there before. Not just anyone can walk up to there.”
Added Woods: “As good as Joe looks (the part), he can’t just knock on the door and say, ‘Can I buy some meth?’ They’ll tell him to get down the road.”
The idea is once an informant busts a local dealer, that local dealer could squeal on the one they’re buying from. And on it goes — once the chain leaves the county, that’s where the feds can step in, Woods said.
“I’ll be blunt. I have a message for the people selling to these local dealers: We will find you and arrest you,” Woods said.
And big-time dealers shouldn’t rest easy, either.
Late Wednesday, the sheriff’s department put together a deal with an out-of-town slinger, ultimately busting him with 4 ounces of methamphetamine — worth more than $10,000 on the street — an 8-ball of suspected fentanyl, suspected oxycodone and a pinch of weed inside a pack of Newports.
It just goes to show how constant the drug game is, according to Woods.
“I was laying down at 9:30 p.m. because I had to get up at 4 a.m. this morning for this roundup when I got the call, ‘they’re here to sell the meth,’” Woods said. “We always have something going on. Ashland has something going on, the Task Force has something going, the State Police. We’re all busy.”
Being at the epicenter of the opioid epidemic — after all, the first pill mill sprung up in South Shore back in the 1990s — Woods said the help from the feds is finally pushing out “big dope.” That leaves his department to pick up the pieces on the local level, he said.
And that’s not as simple as it sounds.
“It’s like having a flood at a ball field and now the waters are gone but you’re still cleaning up the mess,” Woods said. “Just when you think you’ve conquered a neighborhood, you finally got the drugs out, you can’t go to sleep on it. Because the drugs are back before you know it.”
