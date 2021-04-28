ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission received a clean audit last week, showing only one finding in the fiscal year 2020.
The audit is an annual review of the previous fiscal year — this year’s audit looked at the financial year that began July 1, 2019, and ended June 30, 2020. All in all, the auditors reported no material weaknesses in the city’s reporting of its finances, nor did they find any major cause for concern.
Ashland Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said the city is “fortunate our finances have improved.”
“There were only a couple findings and we were really pleased that the city manager already implanted corrective actions to address those issues,” Perkins said.
City manager Mike Graese said the staff “is always looking forward to the yearly look at the city’s finances.”
“We always appreciate the effort of Kelley, Galloway, Smith and Goolsby (the accounting firm) and the hard work of the city’s finance department to make that possible,” Graese said.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said while this is his first rodeo in city government, he’s studied audits in the past and saw no substantial changes.
“I think this is an excellent tool for transparency and it shows we’re doing pretty well,” Blanton said. “I think overall, our financial health is relatively good. I compare it my role in manufacturing and industry and I can say, they did an excellent job and provided us with a comprehensive and thorough look at our position.”
According to the audit, the city’s net position — how cash and assets the city had to show for itself after subtracting its liabilities — came in at $46 million, just $2 million less than the 2019 fiscal year.
When looking at the city’s finances, the revenues are divided into two types — governmental activities (collecting taxes and fees) and business activities (collecting water and sewer bills).
Looking at governmental activities, the city had a net position of $10.2 million at the close of the year, down $6 million from the prior year. Business activities saw a slight bump in FY 2020, rising nearly $4 million to $32.8 million.
The auditors stated the decrease in overall net position was as a result of a budget adjustment due to COVID-19 and the postponement of PVA tax valuations ordered by the governor’s office.
At last week’s city commission meeting, Blanton asked if the shortfall in government revenue was due to a postponement of collecting taxes. The auditor said there wasn’t a postponement per se, but it’s believed the money will be recouped in the following year.
In terms of liabilities, the pension fund is still an albatross hanging on the city’s neck.
The total liabilities facing the city amount to $68.3 million, $42 million of which consists of the pension liability and $10.2 million consists of retirement benefits besides the pension.
According to Perkins, the city has been dealing with the pension ever since the state reformulated the match between government employees and local governments to increase funding for the pensions.
“The formulas in place wasn’t adequate enough for local governments, we weren’t paying enough,” he said. “It continues to be a challenge, but we’re trying to play catch-up. It’s our goal to ensure that the pension our city employees were promised is there for when they retire.”
While the pension was a huge topic about three years ago, Blanton said the latest audit showed the city has been able to “adapt to meet the obligation.”
“It is still a big consideration for the city, so the audit is really a reassurance that the staff has the pension in the forefront our their minds,” Blanton said. “For me, I believe you manage the processes and not the people. What this shows to me is no matter who is in what position — because that will change over time — we have the processes in place to make sure we meet that obligation.”
Perkins said while COVID monies were specifically earmarked to not be used for the retirement system, the money has allowed the city to fully fund other services while meeting their pension obligations. Essentially, the federal and state dollars being used to keep people employed, so the city can shift the local dollars into the pension fund, Perkins said.
The auditors identified only one finding in the fiscal year, in which a contract for the Pollard Mills streetscape project was awarded prior to the disbursement of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program.
According to the audit, the funds were disbursed on Jan. 31, 2020, while the contract was awarded on Dec. 13, 2019. The report states the city did not have procedures in place to ensure the project complied with HUD’s environmental standards.
Essentially, the city put the cart before the horse.
In a response in the report, the city stated the bid for the job included language for the city to cancel or suspend the project without compensation to the contractor. However, in order to remedy it any future situations, new procedures and additional training on HUD’s environmental standards.
The total amount in question amounted to $128,647.
The only other issues were not deemed findings, but areas for improvement — one was for the minority owned business loans administrated through CDBG funds and the other was inventory processes at the city garage.
The auditors recommended to bolstering the documentation in the business program — the city will be asking for end of the year payroll logs to verify the businesses in the program are meeting their employment requirements. The issue at the garage is there are work orders left unfilled, leading the city to have to reconcile the inventory at the end of the year.
To correct the issue, better software and a spot check inventory has been developed to address the issue throughout the year, per the report.
“All the issues brought up were clerical issues,” Perkins said. “You look at the federal programs we receive funds through, there’s a lot of paper work in them and you have to dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T.’ As a business owner, I understand that inventory is always a concern, so I think the spot-check inventory is something that was needed.
“I’m pretty happy with how it turned out and I hope we can do even better next year,” Perkins said.
