CATLETTSBURG A local hometown pharmacy has expanded to Catlettsburg to serve more Eastern Kentucky residents.
Clays Pharmacy has been operating in the area for more than 15 years. The flagship store is in Louisa. The pharmacy expanded further into Louisa and now into Catlettsburg.
The pharmacy opened in April and has had a good response from the community, said Joe Whitt, the Catlettsburg location pharmacist in charge.
Whitt said the pharmacy offers local residents another option for their pharmacy related needs. The store is on Court Street and Whitt said it’s a great location. The building was purchased two or three years ago and the location opened in April.
It offers ample parking and a drive-through option that Whitt believes is a highlight at this point.
“I think it’s a great location,” said Whitt
The pharmacy offers mobility and bathroom items, pet products and personalized care along with over-the-counter vitamins and medicines. Whitt said they are hoping to offer more personalized services as the business grows.
He mentioned the possibility of free delivery and flu clinics as two services that could come along in the future. There’s also the possibility for the pharmacy to go into nursing homes to provide personalized services.
“We’re growing steadily,” said Whitt.
Whitt said a new business in an area is always positive and hopes the location will be helpful to areas like Lockwood Estates and residents who don’t want to drive to a large chain further from their home.
“We’ve had a lot of local people come by and they’ve said they’re glad we’re here,” Whitt said. “It’s always good for a new business to start up in the community.”
He believes Clays can be a better fit for many Catlettsburg residents. It also allows the pharmacist and techs to get to know residents and their needs more so than chain stores.
“We can specialize a lot, we can get a relationship built, a rapport built, it’s not just your big box guy,” said Whitt. “We’re hoping that translates.”
Clays Pharmacy is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The pharmacy offers 20% off on over-the-counter items, except mobility items, on the first Tuesday of each month and a 10% veteran discount every day.
