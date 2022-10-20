MOREHEAD The Golding-Yang Art Gallery will soon shut down after the loss of the full-time art gallery director position at Morehead State.
The gallery has remained at the heart of MSU’s art program, and the gallery director position was needed to sustain it. Yet, an administrative decision to no longer fill this full-time position after the resignation of the previous director led the art department to close the gallery once its current exhibition, “Brush Dip Pour” has concluded on Oct. 28.
“If I knew we were where we are right now with no gallery director, we never would’ve opened the gallery this semester at all,” said Lisa Mesa-Gaido, an MSU art professor “As soon as this show is done, it will be dismantled, and the gallery is going to be dark.”
Mesa-Gaido had worked within a hiring committee since June, where they found multiple qualified candidates that were ultimately denied by upper-administration.
“I did the gallery director position on a volunteer basis for the first show of the semester with good faith to help the person that would be hired to step in,” said Mesa-Gaido. “We thought we would have someone coming in maybe a week into that process, but then there was an email sent to all full-time art faculty [in September] letting the us know that filling the position has been denied by President Morgan.”
According to Tony Norman, MSU’s Provost, the decision was made due to low enrollment and budgetary constraints that came with this year’s fiscal budget, which had about a $5 million decrease.
“I understand their frustrations and challenges, but we are just in a situation where there are a lot of needs across campus,” said Norman. “Art and Design is one of those programs that has not been in growth mode for a few years while others are growing, and with that we had to be more frugal.”
Norman said that the administration does not consider the position “terminated,” but rather asked that a current full-time faculty member add the position to their workload instead of hiring a new employee.
Mesa-Gaido said this request is unrealistic and unfair to the already overburdened faculty, especially after her experience with the position’s workload throughout this semester.
Regardless, if the university’s enrollment and budget improved in the future, Norman could not confirm that the full-time position would ever be reinstated.
“It is an overwhelming position on its own, let alone trying to do the things I’m actually hired to do, and it assumes that anyone can do this job which simply isn’t true,” said Mesa-Gaido. “I’ve been here for over 30 years, and to see a program that has been at the highest level slowly be dismantled is heartbreaking, and it’s not fair to the students.”
Mesa-Gaido said the gallery is the main resource for recruitment and retention for the department.
“You can keep saying we don’t have enough numbers, but if you take away all the foundations of what attracts people here and retains them, then yes, we are going to continue to lose numbers,” said Mesa-Gaido.
Students like Karlye Lane have also experienced extra work and stress in the gallery. Lane has worked for two years as a gallery assistant within a research fellowship meant to learn from a director, but this semester she has had to take on many of the director’s responsibilities as just an undergraduate.
“This year has been much more chaotic and frustrating. The other gallery assistant and I have had to pick up a ton of extra work because we knew what was going on, but we only knew so much,” said Lane. “These two shows we’ve done were already planned out by our previous director, which is the only way we were able to do them in the first place.”
Lane said people don’t understand the amount of work a director does behind the scenes from communicating with artists, handling, lighting and presenting the work, administrative duties, insurance and contracts, planning receptions and more.
“You walk through and see artwork on walls and leave, but we’ve spent weeks of work and effort on it,” said Lane. “It has been very difficult to know this is happening to our department and see an evident lack of appreciation for the arts and to just have to continue on with what I’m doing as I come into work in this gallery every single day, knowing this could be the last time I ever do this.”
The gallery is also integral to the art curriculum itself as students are required to showcase sophomore, senior and BFA exhibits to graduate.
“I am supposed to be having my senior exhibition next semester as well as my BFA, and those are a huge deal that we work on for three or four years, which now cannot happen,” said Brooklin Routt, a fine arts major.
The gallery was also a sentimental beacon for many individuals. It was dedicated to the late art professor Deeno Golding and his wife Yanya and brother-in-law Neng Yang after his death in 2018. His family donated three significant endowments that supported scholarships and the gallery.
“I get emotional about it still,” said Isaack Evans, an MSU alumni and former student of Golding. “I remember being so happy that Deeno was going to be remembered even if the students coming in never had him because they get to experience what he was about, which is what the gallery set out to be. Now with the gallery closing down, it really feels like we’re losing him all over again.”
Mesa-Gaido said that if the gallery is not going to be properly supported with a director, such donors should be given their money back.
“If you go in that gallery before it becomes dark … walk in and turn left and there is a plaque recognizing the Yang family’s support and memorializing Deeno Golding,” said Mesa-Gaido. “They have donated a substantial amount of money to this, but what is that money for if there is no one there who is able to run the gallery.”
“When we give him the petition, I want to be able to inform him of what he has done to our department. This is the final blow,” said Routt. “I want him to know how badly this is affecting the students, and I hope that he changes his mind.”
President Morgan was unavailable for comment.