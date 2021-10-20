MOREHEAD Greenup County resident Tom Clay was inducted into the Morehead State University Alumni Hall of Fame this past Friday.
Clay joins businessman Ron Cartee and longtime Greenup Attorney Terry McBrayer as MSU Hall of Fame members from Greenup County.
Clay, who graduated from MSU in 1983, is a retired business manager with Kentucky State Resort Parks and investigator with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
Clay was the Kentucky Outdoor Press Association President for 20 years and a statewide outdoor syndicated radio host for “This Week’s Outdoor Adventures” for 25 years.
Clay, of Flatwoods, was also inducted into the Greenup County Kentucky Hall of Fame in 2019.