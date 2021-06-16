ASHLAND The Ashland Blazer High School Class of 1964 presented a gift to the Ashland-Breakfast Kiwanis club that will help children with disabilities in the area.
The former Ashland students gifted $3,000 to the club to help in their efforts to give mobility and independence to local students with specific needs.
Ashland-Breakfast Kiwanis has been working for about two years to get the Amtrykes to those in need. Kiwanis has gifted three trykes to date, and the donation will allow the club to purchase three to four more for local students.
Kiwanis President Chuck Charles said the project began last year, with some time of research in the months prior. Charles said Kiwanis Amtrykes chair Kevin Smith became aware and interested in the organization. The two researched, saw demonstrations and heard from other Kiwanis clubs in the state who have partnered with AMBUCS.
Over the course of about a year, the Ashland-Breakfast Kiwanis Club was worked to get three trykes to local children. A tryke is currently on back order waiting on parts. Charles said the hope is to have it complete and ready to give in the next couple months.
The Amtrykes cost approximately $900 to $1,200 apiece and are customized to the needs of each individual who receives one.
“(The trykes) can be altered and made for kids that may have mobility problems with their legs, so they may develop a mechanism to pedal with their hands,” Charles said.
A physical therapist that works in the local school district makes recommendations to the club on who should be outfitted with a tryke. The physical therapist measures the kids and assesses them in order to determine what needs they have.
The trykes come with seat belts, they may have straps for the child’s feet or “it may have a handle on the back for parents, so they can hold onto it just in case a child takes off on the bike going the wrong direction,” said Charles. “They are really designed well for a kid with disabilities, and it’s such a joy to see a child get on a bike for the first time and take off.”
The donation given by the Class of ’64 will allow the Kiwanis club to purchase three to four more trykes for kids in the Boyd County area. The club works with Ashland Independent, Boyd County and Fairview Independent School Districts.
“We can certainly make a difference in one child’s life, but with this donation, we can make a difference in several children’s lives and that’s what Kiwanis is all about, not only locally, but nationally,” Charles said.
The Ashland graduates share a focus with the Kiwanis club. They are both focused on giving to the school, children and the local community.
“Our Kiwanis Club is totally and completely about doing things that help the school system,” said Roger Wilson, a member of both the Ashland-Breakfast Kiwanis and the Class of ’64.
The class has been putting money into the Foundation for the Tri-State and using the interest on the funds to designate towards projects, said Wilson. School being out resulted in less projects for the class of ’64.
“We had money to put somewhere and we didn’t have a project to put with it,” said Wilson.
Then Wilson brought the idea of putting the money toward the Kiwanis Club’s effort to equip children with Amtrykes.
“I saw a need, which is what we’re supposed to do, and had a source to fulfill some of that need, so that’s what we did,” said Wilson.
The idea was brought to a vote for the class committee.
“Of course they jumped at the chance, they thought it was a really good thing,” said Wilson.
“I tell you what, if you see these kids when they get these trykes, they are just thrilled t-totally,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the class tries to “be sensitive to the needs of the school” and work to help when they can. The classmates aren’t all ones that stayed in the area, but those who have moved away, but still care to help their hometown community.
