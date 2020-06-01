The class of 2020 Virtual Yearbook recognizes several area seniors.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Anna Sue Brown Paul, 83, of Greenup, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the home of her son Jimmie Paul in Lynn, Kentucky. Anna was born August 2, 1936, in Salyersville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Jesse and Ruby Crace Brown. Anna was a member of the Greenup Congregation …
Phyllis Mays, 84, of Ashland, died peacefully Saturday. Funeral 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel with her son, Pastor Rick Mays officiating. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Articles
- Dropping a Bombshell: Ashland restaurant targets July 1 opening
- Crisp’s celebrating 60 years Saturday
- Carter reports two new cases; health dept. indicates church attendees possibly exposed
- Shots fired in Raceland early Wednesday
- PAC is back: Venue announces three upcoming shows
- Cinemark, Movies 10 not ready to open yet
- Mountain memories still strike a chord: The three times Stapleton and Couch met on the gridiron
- Meth bust on Winchester Avenue
- Boyd police seize drugs, gun at hotel
- Recovered or not recovered? Danleyton woman tested positive after listed as ‘recovered’
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.