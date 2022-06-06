ASHLAND The winners of the Ashland High School Class of 1961 Scholarship for 2022 are Paul G. Blazer High School seniors Spencer Greene and Logan Tackett.
Greene, son of Andrew and Patricia Greene, plans to attend Morehead State University in the fall to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration accounting, ultimately becoming a CPA. During his years at Blazer, Greene achieved a 3.97 unweighted GPA while also working as a teller at Kentucky Farmers Bank.
Tackett, son of Rebecca Bocook, plans include attending Eastern Kentucky University for a bachelor of science in nursing. During his years at Blazer, Tackett has achieved a 3.24 unweighted GPA. He took nursing classes at Blazer and received certification as a CNA. He also was active in several clubs at Blazer.
Each graduate will receive $2,000 toward their education.
Each year since 2004, a committee of classmates in the Ashland High School Class of 1961 meet, review and select two seniors from Paul G. Blazer High School to each receive the scholarship. Beginning in 2009, the amount of scholarship was increased from $1,000 to $1,500 for each of the two Blazer students selected. In 2017, the amount was raised to $2,000 per student to reflect the rising cost of tuition.
Any Blazer Senior student may apply and must complete an application. Representatives of the AHS Class of 61 meet to review the applications with consideration given to the student’s financial need, GPA, ACT scores and their stated education and/or career goals.
In summary, the AHS Class of 61 scholarship program has awarded 37 student scholarships for a total of $57,000 since its inception.
Contributions to the scholarship fund may be sent to Susie Carter at 4335 Ferguson Drive, Ashland, KY 41101.