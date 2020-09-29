ASHLAND Students returned to their schools in a number of districts in Northeast Kentucky Monday under pandemic safety precautions to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
They were greeted outside by staffers wielding thermometers to take their temperatures before going in, and to remind them to keep their masks on.
It is a sight to be expected every day from now on for the duration of the pandemic. Students also are screened for symptoms before entering.
Schools returning all grades include Ashland, Fairview and Raceland-Worthington. Greenup County and Russell opted for a phased approach in which some grades returned Monday, some come back Tuesday and the rest Wednesday.
Boyd County is not bringing students back this week; the district had planned a return date of Nov. 5, but last week its board discussed moving that date up to Oct. 12. It planned to make a final decision Tuesday.
Administrators reported an orderly return, wide compliance with safety measures and children eager to get back into the school routine.
“The buses are rolling in and it’s a beautiful sight to see people in the building,” Ashland Middle School principal David Greene said.
At that school, masked students walked the halls under the eyes of staffers and followed directional arrows placed to keep students spaced apart while moving from room to room.
By mid-morning, students appeared to be following social distance guidelines and wearing their masks correctly, assistant principal Lori Beth Mays said. "I think they want to be here so they are all complying well," she said.
In one of a number of procedural changes to enhance safety, AMS students mostly stay in one room, only taking to the halls to go to their elective classes, Greene said.
Seven-minute breaks between classes give teachers in the elective classrooms time to wipe down surfaces with anti-viral cleaners.
Teachers move from room to room between classes to minimize traffic, he said. Restroom policies have been relaxed so students can go there during classes, which avoids overcrowding, he said.
Classroom doors are left open to minimize handling of doorknobs. Doors usually are closed and locked during class, a common policy in an age of school shootings, but keeping them open is a necessary tradeoff, according to Greene.
Staffers are stationed at strategic points in the hall to guide students to their classes and monitor mask use and traffic patterns.
Administrators at schools opting to phase in return said the procedure was working and students were compliant with masking and other safety requirements.
In both districts, kindergarten, third, sixth and ninth grades returned Monday. Those are the transition grades, the first grades of elementary, intermediate, middle and high school.
On Tuesday, first, fourth, seventh and 10th grades and Wednesday the rest of the students, except for those opting for virtual only, will have returned.
“From my side of the desk, it’s going really well. The students are excited to be here and they knew what to expect," Russell High School principal Anna Chaffin said. "I feel really good about our plan, especially the phase-in, because it gives us time to see if what we have planned is going to work.”
“We’ve made a good start and it’s helpful for the ninth-graders to not have upperclassmen in the building. It makes them more comfortable with the transition," said Greenup County High School principal Jason Smith.
It also provides staff time to assess. "It gives us a snapshot of what the rest of the week will be like," he said.
Raceland-Worthington schools had an orderly return, including the new middle school, which had been poised to open less than a week after the order came down from Frankfort in March to close schools, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron.
About 70% of Raceland students opted for in-person classes.
All districts are offering a virtual option for students whose families do not want them to return to school yet.
Boyd County’s board was scheduled to meet Tuesday to make a final decision on reopening Oct. 12.
The Daily Independent was unable to reach officials in the Fairview district on Monday afternoon.