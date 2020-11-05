ASHLAND Visit Ashland will have a new executive director effective Nov. 15.
The Ashland Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint Brandy Clark to the position, according to a Thursday press release. Clark is currently the social media and web content manager, a title she’s held since March.
Sue Dowdy, the organization’s executive director, announced her retirement two weeks ago and will step down Dec. 31. Recently referred to as a “an absolute tornadic force in leading good community projects for years” by Dr. E.B. Gevedon, Dowdy extended a vote of confidence for Clark.
“I totally support the board’s selection,” she said. “... I have enjoyed working with Brandy during the past year on developing the new website, Facebook and other social media. Brandy has vast knowledge of the latest technology, is a lifelong resident of the Ashland area and shows her love of the community. Brandy will be a true asset to Ashland for decades to come.”
Clark will immediately begin the search for a replacement for longtime office manager Mary Ann York, who is also retiring at year’s end.
“I am excited to be stepping into the position of executive director during a time of transition and revitalization for downtown Ashland,” Clark said. “Not only do I ant to continue to promote the Ashland area as a top destination in the Tri-State, but I also want to uphold the Visitors Center as a trustworthy resource for locals and visitors for information about what is going on in our area.”
Chris Pullem, the board’s chairman, said Clark “has helped grow our organization by leveraging social media engagement to pus us in a space we did not previously occupy. Our growth rate over the past nine months has exceeded all of our expectations. Brandy was the obvious choice to drive Visit Ashland’s mission of promoting the very best our region has to offer. We are excited to have her on our team.”
Clark acknowledged she has big shoes to fill, saying she won’t be able to match Dowdy’s impact.
“... But I will do my best,” she said. “I will make it my mission to share everything Ashland has to offer and continue the positive narrative that is emerging downtown. I hope Sue can enjoy the next chapter of her life knowing she has left her legacy in good hands.”
For more information about Visit Ashland, check out @visitashlandky on social media and visitashlandky.com.