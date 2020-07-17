FRANKFORT Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Catlettsburg) pre-filed a bill that would reopen dozens of employment offices, including Ashland, across the state.
The bill (KRS 151B.285) reads The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet shall administer and supervise state employment offices and perform any other duties within the Act of Congress entitled “An act to provide for the establishment of a National Employment Service and for cooperation with the state in the promotion of such system and for other purposes.” It was approved in June 1933.
The amendment reads that at least one full-time free public employment office administered by the Kentucky Career Center shall be located in each of the following locations: Albany, Ashland, Bardstown, Bowling Green, Campbellsville, Carrollton, Central City, Columbia, Corbin, Covington, Danville, Dry Ridge, Elizabethtown, Falmouth, Florence, Fort Knox, Frankfort, Georgetown, Glasgow, Harlan, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Jackson, Lebanon, Leitchfield, Lexington, Liberty, London, Louisville, Madisonville, Manchester, Mayfield, Maysville, McKee, Middlesboro, Monticello, Morehead, Mount Sterling, Murray, Owensboro, Paducah, Pikeville, Pineville, Prestonsburg, Richmond, Russell Springs, Shelbyville, Shepherdsville, Somerset, Springfield, Whitesburg, Whitley City and Winchester.