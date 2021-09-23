ASHLAND Ashland Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said Thursday the city is “doing everything in its power” to aid Cleveland Cliffs and other former industrial properties in getting them site-ready for future development.
Perkins said he has reached out to Rocky Adkins, the governor's senior adviser and a longtime big shot in state politics, to work hand-in-hand with the state to get the properties ready for any company that may be interested.
“Rocky is fighting hard for us,” he said.
The comments were in response to social media posts regarding a steel company looking to relocate somewhere in the country, Perkins said. Later, Perkins clarified that nothing is set in stone and the focus is on getting the sites in EPA-compliance for future development.
Also at Thursday's city commission meeting, the commission voted on first reading to change its meeting times to noon year-round. Currently, in the later part of the year there are evening meetings scheduled — the move was proposed by Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs earlier this month.
During public comment, Visit Ashland director Brandy Clark said there will be a Taco Week Oct. 3-9 in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Similar to Burger Week, this one will involve 20 businesses, she said.
The week will culminate in a Latin Night Live at Broadway Square, which include a mariachi band and taco trucks, Clark told the commission.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
• The commission approved on first reading a $7,800 contract for demolition on a blighted property on Simpson Road.
• Approved a $30,000 grant to the Carol Jackson Unity Center Food Program, to be paid out of the 2021 Community Development Block Grant.
• Approved $15,000 CDBG grant to the Ashland Senior Center.
• Approved a $483 contract for the city to use music copyrighted by SESAC LLC at city events.
• Approved receiving a highway safety grant award for the Ashland Police Department, in the amount of $12,100.
• Spriggs presented a flag from the Daughters of the American Revolution headquarters flown on Ashland's behalf, in honor of the men and women in the fire, police and utilities services.
