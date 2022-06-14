RUSSELL The City of Russell conducted a special called meeting to vote on proposals submitted for purchase of the former Russell High School at 435 Bellefonte Street.
Three bids were considered, and bidders were required to provide a plan for how the building and property would be used for economic development purposes. Two bids — those from Evans Group and the Appalachian Commerce and Development Corporation — were submitted directly to the council and not in an open public meeting by request. The third bid, from The Schreier Group, was presented on Tuesday evening at the called meeting.
ACDC proposed a visitors center, museum, a place for local craftsmen and artisans, and entertainment.
The Evans Group proposed a wedding venue, a golf simulator and axe throwing.
Todd Schreier, of The Schreier Group, proposed converting the top two floors of the building into a 12- to 16-room hotel, the bottom floor into a restaurant/bar, and the auditorium into a recording studio and music venue.
After returning from Executive Session, a motion was made to authorize the mayor to negotiate the sale of the property in question to ACDC and report back to the council at the next meeting.
During the discussion phase of the motion process, Councilman Vincenzo Fressola voiced an opinion that the city was moving too quickly to dispose of the building and property. He said the time between when the property was gifted to the city and the sale was far too short to perform due diligence for those who submitted proposals to thoroughly research said proposals and for other possibly interested parties to be able to submit a bid.
“The city received this property about 11 or 12 days ago, and I believe this is moving way too fast,” Fressola said. “These things take 30, 60 or 90 days to do right. Something like this has a lot of potential. and the three we heard from have great ideas, and those ideas could materialize as something, but we don’t know what that will mean for the city overall. All three of these could be great, but there could be two or three more out there that could be better that we don’t know about yet.
“I think we are rushing it, and we don’t need to rush it. The city’s history on real estate has not been good in my opinion.”
Fressola added that the optics of a rushed deal alone reflected poorly on the city’s transparency and above board dealings to the residents of Russell, and looked ill-advised.
“Downtown is booming and I love what is happening,” Fressola said. “The ideas we heard were great and have a lot of potential, but I haven’t seen that translated on paper for the long-term bottom line revenue of the city.”
The time frame he mentioned earlier, Fressola said, normally gives companies the time needed to provide those calculations.
The council voted on the motion to proceed with negotiations with ACDC, with Fressola being the lone dissenting vote, and all other council members voting in the affirmative with the exception of Councilman Ryan Biederman, who was not present at the meeting.