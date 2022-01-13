ASHLAND While the bulk of the city commission meeting was spent on the upcoming sewer plant project, the city commission also got down to business on other items at its first meeting of 2022, including increasing funds in the fight against blight.
The commission voted unanimously Thursday to allocate $225,000 to the Department of Economic and Community Development, using money found in a budget surplus. That money would go toward the demolition program of blighted properties, which so far has seen 12 abandoned properties leveled.
That increases the budget for that program to almost $3 million. The vote also allowed for the purchase of a used car for the police department, which would be paid for out of drug forfeiture money.
Here are some other items from Thursday’s meeting:
• The commission voted for the reappointment of Tyler Branham, Rachel Branham, Al Baker and Charles Jackson to the Commission on Human Rights.
• The commission voted unanimously on a federal/state sidewalk project on 15th and 16th Street to make bus stops Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. Through a grant secured from KYOVA, City Manager Mike Graese said the city is receiving an 80/20 match. According to a fiscal note, the fed/state cost will be $103,850, for a total project amount of $126,850.
• The commission approved an increase on an engineering contract with GRW for abatement and demolition of the old Ashland Oil Building, from $47,000 to $87,360.
• The commission approved an extension of sick leave for employees due to COVID-19, essentially renewing the existing program. Currently, if an employee contracts COVID-19, they have 80 hours of paid leave they can tap into specifically for COVID, before they have to tap into their sick leave. Graese said since the city has instituted this system, he’s not aware of any employee who has used all 80 hours of COVID-19 leave.
