RUSSELL The Russell City Council passed an ordinance Thursday making downtown an entertainment destination center, opening the way for the consuming of alcohol in downtown during special events.
Councilmember Ruth Hopkins abstained from the vote, while all others voted in favor.
City Attorney Tracy Frye said the ordinance is just one more step toward applying for a state permit to allow the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the downtown corridor.
Much like the ordinance in Ashland — which is set to go in time for the May 5 First Friday — drinkers will be able to consume their beverages in the designated zone with a special wristband and a special cup during the event.
Frye said she tweaked the ordinance to set the hours of consumption from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday within the zone. Along with setting the hours, Mayor Ron Simpson will have the power to limit the time up to 11 p.m. and to limit the zone.
Starting out, Simpson said the district will be the area of Ferry Street near the train depot. However, the entire district will extend to the old Russell High School.
Police Chief Kenny Huddleston said the permitting from the state should take about two to three weeks once all the paperwork is submitted.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• Jim Fennell, who lives on Sparrow Drive, asked the council where things are on an engineering study commissioned last year in his neighborhood to study flooding. Due to long ago battled legal cases, the city can’t do much in the neighborhood. Fennell said it’s been a year, so he just wanted to see where things are.
• The council voted to allow a 2013 Ford 550 pumper truck to be listed as surplus. Fire Chief Billy Selvage said he needed it listed as surplus so he could enter into negotiations. He said he hopes to use the proceeds from the sale to offset the costs of equipping a new truck that is 16 months from completion.
• The city received a check for $2,000 from the Foundation for the Tri-State for flowers and benches at the new space across the street from the city building.
• The farmers market will have its first sale May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• The council also approved a resolution to work toward a grant for four new bulletproof vests for the police department. Chief Huddleston said the grant should cover between $600 and $650 for each vest.
• After a brief executive session, the council voted in favor of delisting 10 acres of city property previously for sale on Kenwood Avenue.