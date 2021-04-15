RACELAND A special judge in Greenup County has asked attorneys to submit legal briefs after conducting a short bench trial Monday in which the City of Raceland is pursuing an eviction against a long-standing tenant of the senior center.
At issue is one word: club.
See, back in 1993 the Raceland Area Senior Citizens Organization entered into a $1 per year lease with the city for the building. Characterized Monday by defense attorney Bruce Blackburn as a “very one-sided agreement,” the lease left the city on the hook for utilities, maintenance and insurance costs on the building.
For the Seniors Citizens Organization part, they were obligated to keep the building clean and put on programming for the area’s seniors.
However, by 1996, the Senior Citizens Organization had been administratively dissolved by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office and a new group — the Raceland Area Senior Citizens Club — took over in its place.
Here’s the rub: the Raceland Area Senior Citizens Club never had a new lease drawn up, despite its charter being drafted by then-City Attorney Jimmy Lyon Jr., according to defense testimony in the hearing.
Lyon, both sides stipulated, also signed the lease on behalf of the city back in 1993. Testimony from both sides showed the City of Raceland never extended a new lease to the organization.
Now, more than 24 years later, the City of Raceland has caught the discrepancy and now wants to kick the club out.
Additionally, testimony from Mayor Talmadge McPeek — at times combative, requiring Judge David D. Flatt to admonish him — alleged the Senior Citizens Club did not put on programming for senior citizens, but instead was a fundraising arm for the Race Days event.
In one tense moment, when McPeek tried to talk about the Race Day fundraiser meals on Friday after being asked who runs the senior citizens center, Flatt said, “I don’t care if they’re running a restaurant in there; who is running it?”
McPeek replied it was the club.
Carlos Holbrook, who serves on the city council and as the director of the Senior Citizens Club, testified that prior to the pandemic the organization would put on a monthly senior dinner, food giveaways for seniors, hosted a sewing guild and a senior card night, in addition to the Friday fundraiser lunch for Race Days.
McPeek also contended in his testimony that the club is using the venue to make money by renting it out for events and that “the city doesn’t get one dime of it.”
Holbrook testified in 2019 the Senior Citizens Club took $1,265 from hosting events such as weddings and the like, which they put toward cleaning supplies and a scholarship fund. He further noted the club doesn’t charge for Raceland High School class reunions, the Girl Scouts or the city council meeting there.
McPeek’s testimony also revealed there was concerns about insurance at the building and whether or not the city would be covered since the group using the space wasn’t on the lease. When asked under cross-examination if the insurance company ever brought this up, McPeek testified that he wasn’t sure.
Another issue the city has brought up is the club hasn’t paid its rent — however, City Council member Ann Catlin testified she recalled receiving a $50 payment from one of the organization’s founding members when she worked in the city clerk’s office.
For the record, Catlin is also a member of the Senior Citizens Club.
Current City Clerk Suzie Gibeaut, who has served in her capacity for two and a half years, testified she could find no records of the payment. However, when asked if she had checked receipt books from back in the 1990s, Gibeaut testified she had not.
After hearing all the evidence and ruling in favor of the club in terms of upholding the provision to put on senior programming at the center, Flatt said he needed legal arguments over the issue of the club not techincally being on the lease.
The judge threw another word into the mix: estoppel.
There’s two types of estoppels — promissory, which relates to future events, or equitable, which relates to past or present events. An equitable estoppel basically says since the parties involved have been doing business in such a manner for so long, even if it’s technically not set in legal stone, to change it up would cause more harm than good.
Or like much of eastern Kentucky, it’s the difference between what the law says and “how we do things around here.”
