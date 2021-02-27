HUNTINGTON It has taken 150 years to get there, and it will take a year to celebrate.
The city of Huntington marks its sesqucentennial with entertainment and other events.
In fact, a show tonight marks the first event in the sesquicentennial celebration.
“The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine” is a virtual variety show which will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, WSAZ’s Facebook page and WSAZ.com.
A “Mountain Stage” sesquicentennial concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 16 at the Joan C. Ewards Stadium, following COVID-19 guidelines. The show will be in conjunction with the Marshall Artists Series and the city of Huntington.
Tickets, which are $60, are available by visiting mountainstage.org or marshallartistsseries.org or (304) 696-6656.
A time capsule will be closed Oct. 22, culminating the major events of the sesquicentennial. To submit a story to the time capsule, visit hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov.
The date also marks the 200th birthday of city founder Collis P. Huntington, an industrialist and railroad magnate. He was the founder of the Big Four of western railroading, investing in Theodore Judah’s idea to build the Central Pacific Railroad as part of the first U.S. transcontinental railroad. The Connecticut native died in 1900.
The Huntington Museum of Art is planning an opening reception of its Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit also on Oct. 22.
The museum also will release a biographical dictionary containing more than 700 biographies of artists who made their home in Huntington at some point in their careers.
In addition, Blenko Glass has created commemorative items for the event. Water pitchers are $100 and medallions are $20. All proceeds will go to the Foundation for the Tri-state Community to support the 150th Anniversary committee’s work for the rest of 2020 and throughout 2021.
Pieces may be purchased from The Red Caboose at 210 11th St. in Huntington or at shoptheredcaboosewv.com.
