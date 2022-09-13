GREENUP The City Council of Greenup met Tuesday both to discuss regular city business and to accept a grant worth more than $1.5 million to upgrade water in rural areas.
The council voted to have official Trick or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31 (the same night as the county) from 6 to 8 p.m. The council also voted to approve two flood plain building permits and recognized representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities.
J.D. Chaney, CEO of the Kentucky League of Cities, spoke about the necessity of representation of cities in the legislature.
“On occasion you have legislators who step up on the behalf of cities,” Chaney said, and recognized Rep. Danny Bentley as one of those legislators. When a legislator stands out as a champion of cities, Chaney said that the KLC likes to present them with a commemorative plaque in recognition of their efforts.
Chaney said his organization is always working to ensure that cities are always in the best legislative posture, and it is gratifying when a legislator is committed to the same.
“We really appreciate being able to be here in Greenup to present this to Dr. Bentley for his work in the legislature,” Chaney told the mayor and the council. “What we are really honoring him for is the culmination of two years’ worth of work.”
Chaney said each city is intimately aware of the problems caused by the opioid crisis in each of Kentucky’s 415 cities.
“And for the past two years, Rep. Bentley has lead the charge to make sure that local communities get money back from the distributors and manufacturers of the opioids that are abused and have such a negative impact on quality of life," Chaney said.
Bentley thanked Chaney and The Kentucky League of Cities for the award, and told those present that it was always important to never give up on a worthy cause, and always be ready to fight for it. One of those causes was involved a letter he wrote on Sept. 22, 2021, to the Commissioner of the Office of State Grants.
That letter made the commissioner aware of a project he supported in Greenup County, “… that would help our constituents who are not yet served with public drinking water…”
The letter went on to outline the necessity of a 50,000-gallon storage tank and a 50-gallon-per-minute pump station, among other supplies, and the amount of the project was $1,525,000. Dr. Bentley signed the letter, which worked toward Greenup being one of two projects of that nature funded in the FIVCO region.
As part of Bentley’s ongoing work against the opioid crisis, the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will be in Ashland on Sept. 27 at the Depot from 6 to 8 p.m.
“I am on the committee as an advisor,” Bentley said, though the bill itself was actually written by Bentley. The OATF gas about $480 million, to be paid out over 18 years, and Bailey said that he and others have worked hard to ensure that settlement money remains in and benefits Kentucky.
Following the award from the Kentucky League of Cities, the city council voted to adopt a resolution to accept the $1,525,000 grant. The grant is not dependent as many government grants are on “matching funds” where the city pays a percentage of their own resources to ensure the grant, or a reimbursement grant where funds must be spent out of city resources then reimbursed by a government agency.
The grant instead is “free” money that does not require any type of repayment upon the city’s part, and is dedicated to the project it is intended to complete.
