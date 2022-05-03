GREENUP The City of Greenup Mayor Lundie Meadows announced the city has received approval for the construction of a new 3-million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant and a new raw water intake to be constructed within the city of Greenup.
“We started the process four years ago,” Meadows said. “Howerton Engineering and the legislative body of the city council voted to start the process of redoing the infrastructure of the water plant then. We have the approval, and what that means for all of us, Greenup County as a whole, is that it is going to sustain the water supply for the next 45 to 50 years.”
The current water plant, Meadows said, is just “limping along,” and has been in need of replacement for some time now.
“We’ve had major issues over there,” Meadows said of the current plant, and compared it to a ticking time bomb.
The new water plant and raw intake will also have the benefit of moving the county forward on a particular front where it has needed improvement, Meadows said.
“We all want to talk about how we are going to bring in new businesses,” Meadows said. “But without water, without internet service, cell phone service, and infrastructure, we can’t get businesses to come here.”
The new construction will help to remedy at least one area of those problems, he said.
“Right now we have a 2-million-gallon plant and we pump about 1.6 to 1.7 million gallons per day. We will be going to a 3 million gallon system,” he said. “But what we are going to do is keep one train of the plant shut down, so we will be maintaining at a 2 million gallon plant.”
That plan, Meadows said, will reserve the additional capacity against the future location of large businesses in the area, or an increased sale of water to surrounding cities.
“And when we need to, we will be able to up the capacity to 3 million,” he said. That reserve against future need will also allow the city to save money by only pumping what is currently necessary — but always be prepared to pump more as needed.
Another benefit to the new plant, he said, is the technology is cutting edge.
“What we have right now is a traditional plant. So, if you take one droplet of water that comes in the intake in the Little Sandy River, and it goes through the entire system until it makes its way into the Greenup main tank, that process takes 24 hours,” Meadows said. “The new plant will be an active flow plant, and that process will only take 12 hours. It cuts the time in half, and lets us produce more water in less time.”
Speed isn’t the only advantage, Meadows stressed.
“The water quality will be even better,” he said. “The new plant will also include a grit separator. We have a huge problem with our sludge pond now, because that’s a byproduct of the process. It costs a fortune to maintain that, and the division of water watches it very closely. The grit separator will return most of the dirt we get from the river back into the river before it ever makes it into the water treatment process.”
This process does not involve any chemicals, Meadows said, so there will be no environmental safety issues on that front.
The process does not eliminate the sludge pond entirely, Meadows said, but will greatly decrease the cost and make it easier to maintain.
“But when we get done with it, people will actually be able to come and take a shovel, load it up, and then take it home to fill in low spots of their yards if they choose to. What it will be at that point is really good top soil,” he said. “And there will be no chemicals in it whatsoever.
Meadows said Greenup is planning for the future, and the city wants to be ready to attract new businesses and new residents.
“This is a huge win for not only the City of Greenup but for everyone in Greenup County,” he said. “And I want to concentrate on making sure that every citizen everywhere in Greenup has clean, potable water. This is the 21st Century, and it’s a crying shame that there are some people that can’t get clean water. We want to change that.”
Meadows said the new water system will be completely different than what Greenup has used to date, and everyone involved will be trained to operate the new system — 95% of the new plant will be operated by computer, and technicians will be able to monitor problems in real time from their computers and receive notifications on their mobile devices.
The major hurdle Meadows sees at this point is that, given that the process was started four years ago, prices for materials have raised considerably. The plant which Meadows said was estimated at $12 million will now by realistic estimates cost between $15-20 million.
“We are starting the process of looking at funding sources now,” he said. “But the city is in the best financial shape it has been in for a long time.”
The city owes on fire trucks and a bond Meadows refinanced when he became mayor, but he estimates that the city will be debt-free in around four years. The initial plan, he said, is to look into infrastructure grants, KIA financing and other avenues.