GRAYSON The City of Grayson passed its budget after the second reading at a special-called meeting on Tuesday.
The budget showed $2,814,902 in general fund, $7,329,980 in Enterprise fund, $28,753 LGEA fund, $73,005 MRAP fund, $286,000 ABC fund and $628,921.68 ARPA fund.
Some discussion on budget-related matters included making the pay raises retroactive to July 1 of the fiscal year and a paving project that began while the budget was being finalized.
Making the pay raises retroactive was an important issue to all council members due to the consideration that approving this fiscal year’s budget went beyond the desired deadline.
The paving project was authorized as part of the previous fiscal year budget, but the start date of the project had been left open.
The paving company began the project in tandem with other city paving projects, operating on prior authorization, according to Mayor George Steele.
The project will not change the overall budget, but will reduce the amount the road department has available during this fiscal year.