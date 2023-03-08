ASHLAND The City of Ashland released a statement following the death of Clarence Wilkerson, a 34-year-old man who died while in custody of the Ashland Police Department on Saturday.
The city release the following statement:
"City of Ashland officials met today with representatives of the Boyd-Greenup County Branch of the NAACP regarding the impact on the community of the recent death of Clarence Wilkerson.
The meeting, requested by Reverend Stanley McDonald (New Hope Baptist Church), included McDonald, Reverend JD Crockrel (Christ Temple Church), Marshall Tyson (United Way of Northeast Kentucky), City Manager Michael Graese, Chief of Police Todd Kelley, and City Attorney Jim Moore.
All attending recognized the grief experienced by the friends, family, and community for Mr. Wilkerson’s passing. One of the primary goals of the meeting was to facilitate open communications between the city and the community and to ensure those communications remain open.
The group also recognized that the need for community unity, especially during this very trying time, is crucial to the life, health, and safety of our entire city and region.
To ensure a complete and thorough independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wilkerson's death, the city immediately requested that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) conduct the investigation and has cooperated fully with the process.
Therefore, the city cannot make any comments on the details or status of the case until the investigation is complete. As soon as the investigation is complete, it will be released to the public."