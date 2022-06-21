ASHLAND Sporting high socks featuring dollar signs and green bills, Ashland City Finance Executive Director Tony Grubb sat at the head of the table in the city building’s Commissioners’ Chambers as he presented the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $88,037,805.
That’s up $7.8 million from a year ago, he said, because of $6.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act money and a $1 million AMLER grant.
Grubb and Michelle Veach, Assistant Finance Director, described the contents of a 26-page green book summarizing the proposed budget to the city commission, City Manager Mike Graese, Mayor Matt Perkins and other city officials during a two-and-a-half-hour session. It was the second such work session — the first was in early May — but, as Graese pointed out, it’s been a rather lengthy, laborious process spearheaded by the finance department.
Grubb and Veach had also distributed every bit of a line-by-line-item thick book resembling a Stephen King novel to all necessary parties leading up to Monday’s workshop.
The commission will vote on first reading of the budget during Thursday’s noon meeting.
“This is the time of year that finance especially shines with their years of experience showing,” Graese said. “This year was even more challenging than last year. … Given the challenges of being down two accountants and a lot of other really key, critical positions, they have had a hard go of it this year.
“Just want to publicly thank you very much for the hours we know about and the hours we don’t know about that it takes to put this together,” Graese directed his remarks to Grubb and Veach. “It’s a sound product, always is.”
The budget consists of 17 funds, two account groups and 25 departments.
All of the ARPA money — nearly $13 million all told — is placed in the utility fund and is allotted toward infrastructure needs.
The general fund, as the city put it, is the primary governmental operating fund of the city. It is used to account for all financial resources except those required to be accounted for in other funds, including general government, finance, public services, community/economic development, police, fire and engineering.
About $31.9 million, or 35.3% of the total budget, is for personnel cost (salary and benefits).
Grubb said all the revenue items are budgeted conservatively, but the net profit was better than expected in 2022.
“We have one large employer that just keeps climbing,” Grubb said. “We hope there’s no ceiling.”
According to Grubb, 80% of the general fund revenue (which is totaled at $33.9 million) is in five accounts: property tax, insurance premium tax, business license fee (up $700,000 from the budgeted 2022 amount, which was $1.4 million), occupational license fee ($11.87 million, up $1.83 million) and garbage service fees ($25.39 per month on average times 7,000 customers).
“I think the economy locally here is in an uptick,” Grubb said.
“There are a lot of people in the city of Ashland every day that use city of Ashland services who are maybe not residents, and this is a way for us to collect that,” said Commissioner Amanda Clark. “I throw that out there all the time that Ashland has a daytime population of 92,000 people. They don’t all live here, but they all can call the police or fire department and drive our streets, that kind of thing. This is a good indicator of that number of people using those services.”
A certain section of the city has been reassessed by the PVA, attributing to an increase in property tax, said Grubb.
Overall, the fund balance (through Fiscal Year ’21) of $20.4 million is “in good shape,” according to Grubb. That includes $10 million or 137 days of operating expenses, which is “a very good number,” he added.
Also included in the proposed budget are several positions, including four police officers at $97,955 (salary and benefits), one ABC administrator ($76,496) and an asset manager ($82,760).
The asset manager was Graese’s idea, stemming from his background as an Army supply sergeant. It became a topic of conversation for about 15 minutes.
Graese used an example regarding police vehicles. He said when a vehicle may not be of use to the police force anymore, it still could be utilized in another department.
“We will get better (insurance) rates from managing our assets, and we don’t do that right now,” Graese said. “… I think it’s a smart move, I think it’s a progressive move.”
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs inquired about what an asset manager’s daily duties would be.
The bulk of the job description, Graese said, would pertain to inventory.
“We still don’t have good synchronicity between the garage and both of our utilities (water distribution, wastewater collection),” Graese said. “Those are both managed independently, and they’re fine. … We can also synchronize those efforts onto the same software, where we should be able to do inventory at any point.”
Graese said he also has had conversations with City Engineer Steve Cole about the benefits of an asset manager.
Spriggs asked if these duties could be handled by department heads. Graese said it’s too much for them.
“I’m just trying to figure out once the inventory is done and all this is input, what are they going to do?” Spriggs said.
Graese reiterated that it would be a continuous job to manage inventory in an efficient manner.
The utility fund is budgeted at $22.3 million — 38.9% of that is salary and benefits for employees, and 28% is operating expenses. Veach noted that it costs $27,000 daily to run the utilities departments in Ashland.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said it seemed overall that the city is “in a very sound position,” and he wondered if the city should increase the number of employees to man Ashland’s 12 total parks. Currently, it employs a dozen in that department. However, as Graese noted, there are seasonal hires.
Veach said Fire Chief Greg Ray has attempted to get a $990,000 ladder grant for the fire department.
Commissioner Marty Gute, Clark, Spriggs and Blanton all commended the finance staff for piecing together a good budget.
Veach said Finance will have a budget ordinance for the commission’s consideration on Thursday at noon.
