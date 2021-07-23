ASHLAND Ashland’s latest city commission agenda is a sign the city is bouncing back from COVID-19 pandemic job cuts.
The City of Ashland employed 308 people prior to the pandemic. The number dropped to 270, according to City Manager Mike Graese. The commission approved the addition of 13 authorized positions during Thursday’s meeting.
“When we went through the budget this year, we did project that we could maintain 100% of our authorized positions, and that’s what this is moving towards,” Graese said.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs requested clarification that these 13 positions aren’t, in fact, new. They were filled positions before the pandemic. Graese confirmed.
As part of new business, the commission also voted in approval of a growth of four new positions — separate from the 13 — two of which are in the Ashland Police Department (officers) and a pair of street workers.
The 13 revived positions include a fire department administrative assistant and an assisted housing specialist as well as street maintenance, public services, fleet maintenance/solid waste, water plant operation and parks maintenance workers.
Spriggs was hesitant because full-time employees involve benefits — a notable expense — whereas seasonal employees do not.
“We don’t know coming out of this where we’re going to stand, fiscally, and how our businesses are doing, so it’s difficult to commit to long-term expenditures when we don’t have a feeling for it, at least it is for me,” Spriggs said.
Two additional police officers will be hired at $188,496 total ($49,528 salary, $44,720 benefits each); and two streets maintenance workers at $105,586 ($24,203 salary, $28,590 benefits).
“This specifically is proof that we support our law enforcement efforts, we’re strengthening law enforcement efforts to tackle some of the issues in our community by adding these police officer positions to the city, and I look forward to them being able to put in hard work to fight some of the things we’re fighting,” said Mayor Matt Perkins.
The commission, with the exception of commissioner Amanda Clark (absent), also approved the following new-business items:
• Contract with Best Equipment Co., Inc. for labor, materials and equipment to fit a camera truck with new equipment ($194,609.21). Graese acknowledged the high expense, but noted it’s critical to have.
• Contract with Mountain Enterprises, Inc., for asphalt material for the street paving program not to exceed $1.99 million. Perkins noted this will be from bond issue proceeds, and it’s about “quality of life.”
• Designating Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray as the city’s designee to represent Ashland with regard to the fire-related FEMA projects.
• Agreement with Bell Engineering for services for the design of Johnson Fork, Baugess Drive and Florida Street water booster station repairs (not to exceed $83,500; from bond proceeds).
• Contract with Tennis Technology, Inc., for the resurface of all existing tennis courts and pickleball courts; and convert one tennis court into four pickle ball courts in Central Park ($47,000).
• Agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc., for services for the design of the 13th Street tank rehabilitation project ($142,300). Perkins clarified this won’t be paid for with local tax dollars, but instead with American Rescue Plan funds.
The commission also agreed to appoint Derek Runyon to the Ashland Park Board to fill the unexpired term of the late Dr. E.B. Gevedon. The term expires Oct. 18, 2021, so the agreement also entails the re-appointment of Runyon for the term lasting through Oct. 18, 2025.
Commission Marty Gute said Runyon will be a “great addition” to the board.
