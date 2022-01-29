ASHLAND The City of Ashland posted up a clean audit, an accountant told the City Commission on Thursday.
Anthony Workman, with the accounting firm Kelley Galloway Smith and Goolsby, reported the city’s financial statements were given correctly and in-line with generally accepted accounting practices and standards.
“This is a clean audit, no need for modification,” Workman said.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the audit is “one our best since I’ve been on the board,” crediting the city manager, the finance department and the staff with remedying findings in last year’s audit and continuing to improve inventory standards and systems.
City Manager Mike Graese said the accounting team headed up by Workman “takes a deep dive into it” and gives the city a “good hard look at ourselves and our finances.”
“No one likes to have a material weakness, but we need to know the areas where we need to improve,” Graese said.
In this year’s audit, there was only a couple findings made by the firm — both of which involved the Community Development Block Grant and were carryovers from the previous year, most notably the Dixon Street fiasco, which has since been rectified by the city.
Over all, the big takeaway from the report, according to Workman, is the city’s revenue projections for fiscal year 2021 (which ended on June 30, 2021) were much lower than what the city took in — by almost $17 million.
Essentially, the city’s finances are in decent shape, even with the economy how it is.
A huge portion of that was due to the $9 million bond passed at the end of the fiscal year for capital projects — including the tear down of the Ashland Oil Building. About another $2.5 million was from property tax collection — the city took in two years’ worth of property taxes in one year because of a deferment on the taxes due to the governor’s emergency orders in 2020 — and a $1.3 million increase in occupational tax collection.
According to the report, King’s Daugthers Medical Center went on a hiring spree following the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte, which accounted for the increase in occupational tax.
That occupational tax revenue increase was $3 million over what the fiance department budgeted — at the meeting Finance Director Tony Grubb said his department made conservative calculations due to the uncertainty in the economy.
Graese said the relatively good financial standing of the city is a result of “hard decisions we made at the beginning of the pandemic.”
“We collectively made the decision to freeze hiring on certain positions and let other people go,” he said. “All those people we let go we have either rehired or gave them the option to come back, but it was tough at the time. I think the finances we see now is a reflection of that strategy and we’re in a decent position today.”
Perkins credited the city’s finance department with keeping the city in solid financial shape.
“Our finance department errs on the side of caution,” Perkins said. “They are not pie in the sky, they are keeping a level head and making sure we are within our means.”
Perkins also thanked the state and federal governments for assisting local governments through the pandemic, with financial help such as CARES and AARPA.
“We would’ve been in a bad place if it hadn’t been for the state and federal government stepping up to help our local governments,” he said. “I think by putting those funds into infrastructure, we are doing the responsible thing for our citizens and those governments.”
