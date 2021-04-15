ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve a 2.9% adjustment for full-time city workers’ salaries to the consumer price index, after three years without one.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said the city workers’ salaries in the past were tied to the index, which is set by the Social Security Administration as a ratio of income to inflation that measures buying power. However, when the city had to deal with a pension crisis three years ago, the commission voted to not approve an adjustment, according to Perkins.
A fisical note states the consumer price index is calculated from July 2019 to July 2020, with a total cost of $513,028 to the city for the adjustment. In that adjustment, $377,607 will go towards salary and $135,421 will go towards benefits.
This fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2020, Perkins said the commission had planned to reinstitute the adjustment but didn’t due to uncertainty in the budget.
“We had to be prudent last year because we were prepared to have a 20% budget shortfall,” Perkins said. “What we’re seeing in cities across the country is that shortfall is more along the lines of 2-3%. So we’re doing much better than anticipated.”
Over the course of this fiscal year, Perkins said the federal and state governments have “infused $3 million in the city for COVID relief.” That money, which wasn’t banked, allowed the city finance department to come up with the cash to make the adjustment happen, Perkins said.
The city is also expected to get a potential $13 million in the next fiscal year, which the commission has begun planning, in additional COVID relief, Perkins noted.
“We’re just grateful to the state and federal governments for coming through for local governments with their extraordinary actions,” Perkins said. “This has allowed us to be able to restore the adjustment to our payroll.”
City Manager Mike Graese noted the adjustment is not a pay increase, but a way to keep the wages in line with inflation.
“It keeps their buying power in line with the cost-of-living increases,” Graese said.
At the meeting on Monday, commissioners Amanda Clark, Josh Blanton and Marty Gute all expressed their appreciation to the finance department for finding the dough for the adjustment.
“As I’ve always said, our employees are our greatest asset,” Gute said.
The ordinance will have to undergo a second reading before workers will see the adjustment. When it goes through, it will be retroactive to July 1, 2020.
The city commission also took the following actions:
• Approved second reading of an application for a $1.149 million transportation grant. If successful, the city would not have to fund pay roll or maintenance for the bus system over the 2022 fiscal year.
• Approved second reading of a $46,855.90 change order for the SCADA system at the Ashland Water Treatment Plant. Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs questioned Graese as to why such an amount for the change order. Graese said the drawings of the plant showed a 480-volt power supply for valves at the plant, but in reality it’s only 120-volt. The increase would reflect the change in that plan, Graese said.
• Approved second reading of 15-minute parking spaces on Winchester Avenue.
• Approved second-reading of engineering design for four more pump stations for water pump stations, at the cost of $15,900.
