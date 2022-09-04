CHARLESTON, W.VA. City National Bank has awarded Kimberlee Smith, Cannonsburg Branch Manager, with the City Cares award for outstanding community service.
As part of her award recognition, Smith chose Ashland Community Kitchen and CASA of Northeast KY to each receive a donation of $750.
Each year, City recognizes employees who are dedicated to serving their communities with a City Cares award and a $1,500 donation to a charity of their choice. Smith was nominated for the award by her peers and was one of six winners chosen this year.
Kimberlee is a leader in her community — she leads City’s team in the annual Chilifest fundraiser for the Ashland Community Kitchen, serves as treasurer of Boyd County School Foundation and is a board member for United Way of Eastern Kentucky.
Ashland Community Kitchen provides daily hot meals and food boxes to those in need in the Ashland area. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, providing more than 30,000 meals each year.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a program to help advocate for children who have been removed from their permanent homes as a result of abuse or neglect by speaking on their behalf in court, visiting with them regularly, and offering support.