ASHLAND The viewing gallery was packed Thursday at the Ashland City Commission, a bellwether of a return to (almost) normal.
In fact, the seating chart for the commission revealed that the city is beginning to see the dark days of COVID pass, as the full commission, plus the city manager, attorney and clerk were seated on the bench, as in the days before the pandemic.
The commissioners and mayor were gushing about last week’s First Friday, with Commissioner Marty Gute stating the turnout was “very encouraging.” Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs paid compliment to Holly Stone, the new Ashland in Motion director. Commissioner Amanda Clark said the event wasn’t possible without the city staff.
“It all happened very quickly, so we want to thank the staff for making this happen,” Clark said.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said the first First Friday in months is an indication that the city is “getting back to normal.” However, that normal isn’t possible if people don’t get their COVID vaccines, Blanton noted.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins echoed those sentiments as well, stressing the importance of vaccination.
While the meeting room was the fullest its been for a city commission in more than a year, the agenda itself was even more so, with a focus primarily on utilities, which is also addressed in today’s edition.
Here’s a smattering of some exciting moves made at Thursday’s meeting:
• City Manager Mike Graese reported to the commission that the Boyd County Public Library and the city will be holding summer screenings of films in Central Park (second Saturday of each month) and Broadway Square (fourth Saturday of each month). The first event will be May 24, with a showing of “Steel Magnolias.” More information will be posted to the city’s official Facebook page.
• Graese also fielded questions regarding restarting the city’s recycling program, stating a bid has been put out on a contract for it. Perkins asked if the city could just go back to the old contract for the interim — Graese replied he will look into it, but expressed concerns that there might be confusion if there’s an adjustment under a new contract in terms of what materials will be accepted.
• Perkins proclaimed the week of May 9-15 Police Week in Ashland, in honor of the hard-working men and women who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Perkins said more than 22,000 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since the late 1700s in this country, including six from Ashland. Perkins and the commission commemorated the week with officers from Ashland’s finest.
• Perkins proclaimed May Building Safety Month in Ashland, a time to reflect on the unsung heroes in construction, the fire service and code enforcement that ensure “we have confidence in our structural integrity of the buildings we live, work, learn and worship in.” Perkins encouraged the public to reflect on the nation’s building codes and standards and participate in Building Safety Month activities — a nationally renowned celebration of civil engineering.
• Prior to the mayor’s proclamations, Clark mentioned — but could not proclaim, since she’s not the mayor — that Visit Ashland will be having its first Burger Week May 23-29.
According to a news release from Visit Ashland, eight restaurants will be participating in the event: The Mill Cafe, Bombshells and Ales, The Winchester, Blazer’s, The Jockey Club, Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe and Rapid Fired Pizza, as well as Tipton’s Bakery. Each restaurant, with the exception of Tipton’s, will serve $6 burgers especially christened for the week. Each location will have 100 “burger passports” that participants can have stamped upon eating at the establishments, then enter them to win giveaways.
The grand prize is a Blackstone grill, $100 gift card to White’s Meat Market and “branded swag” from the Kentucky Beef Council. More information can be found at the official Burger Week website, www.akyburgerweek.com.
