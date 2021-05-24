ASHLAND With little discussion and fanfare, the Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Monday to rename the portion of 15th Street from Greenup Avenue to River Front Park Steve Gilmore Way.
The vote is expected to be finalized at a Tuesday meeting.
The Monday session briefly opened up to public comment — besides the press, no one was in attendance.
At the end of 2020, then incoming Mayor Matthew B. Perkins announced the name of the street would be changed, in honor of the former Mayor Gilmore, who served in the role multiple times over the years. After the meeting, Perkins said placement of the street name holds a lot of meaning in Gilmore’s career in public service.
“He went to Washington so many times to lobby for the federal funds to redo River Front Park,” Perkins said. “It’s been 20 years and we see people down there every day enjoying it. It was a field a grass before his efforts.”
Perkins added, “We wanted to recognize and honor him for what he did and I couldn't think of a more fitting place.”
Not only was Gilmore at the helm when the River Front Park project was under way, but he also oversaw the construction of Broadway Square, a dream of his roughly two decades in the making, the repainting of the bridges, the statues at River Front Park and updates to Central Park’s famous pond.
Commissioner Amanda Clark said Gilmore was instrumental in these changes seen throughout the city.
“You see his finger prints everywhere, so this is a positive way to honor that,” Clark said. “I can’t think of a better man to name a city street after.”
Rookie commissioner Josh Blanton said when he was in the decision-making process to make a run for office, he spoke with Gilmore first.
“He gave me honest advice about what I was getting into,” Blanton said. “I think his career is representative of the somebody who gave his life to public service. This is just a way to show we appreciate that.”
Cheryl Spriggs, who served on the commission during Gilmore’s first term, said the former mayor is “the perfect example of a hometown fella who has done good.”
“When you look at how much he has done for this city, you see his work everywhere,” Spriggs said. “He’s done so many great things for this city and it’s exciting to honor him in this way.”
Commissioner Marty Gute, the longest-serving member of the board, said he thinks the street renaming is “a wonderful gesture.”
“He’s given so much over the years in public service, in both his political career and with the schools,” Gute said. “I think it’s only fitting for him to be honored in this way. I knew he was getting close to retirement and we wish him well in his retirement.”
Former Mayor Gilmore was contacted, but did not return a call. Presumably, Gilmore is off enjoying his retirement.
On Monday, the Commission also voted to finalize some meat and potato infrastructure issues in the utility department, amounting to almost $263,000. Those projects include improvements to the pump houses, inspection of two water tanks, chlorine analyzers and a $110,000 decrease in the cost of the Simpson Road waterline replacement project contract.
The commission also finalized votes on a disbursement of $10,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Fund to the Salvation Army, about $6,000 in hepatitis B and rabies vaccines for five new hires, a $42,096 increase in rent for the HUD voucher program at Harbor Hill and submitting an annual plan for the voucher program, amounting to $3.1 million.
