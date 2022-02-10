ASHLAND The city of Ashland is looking at reshuffling a few departments, according to a measure temporarily killed at Thursday’s commission meeting.
The Ashland City Commission — at the recommendation of City Attorney Jim Moore — axed the proposal for an ordinance that would do the following: create a public services director position, sever the parks department from human resources and place parks under the public services umbrella.
Currently, the public services department has no formal director position, according to City Manager Mike Graese. He said the idea to move the parks department — retitling it “The Division of Parks and Recreation” — is due to the overlap in job description between the public services work force and the parks work force.
“It’s all about efficiency,” he said.
Under the existing arrangement, the public services department oversees the a variety of duties, including animal control, streets repair and cleaning, garbage collection, the central garage for the city fleet and the maintenance of the flood wall. The superintendent in charge of the department is Jack Hunter.
However, the ordinance placed on Thursday’s agenda needed a little more work, so Moore recommended the ordinance die for a lack of motion and then it would be placed back on the agenda at a future meeting once the kinks were worked out.
Here’s some other business taken up by the city commission on Thursday:
• Mayor Matt Perkins issued a proclamation declaring February Black History Month, marking the first proclamation of the year. Later on, Commissioner Josh Blanton chimed in that there would be a Black History Month event at The Mill Cafe on Feb. 26, which would include a band and a trivia night.
• Perkins also called attention to COVID-19, stating he lost a friend and a customer within the last few days to the virus. The mayor said, “This pandemic is real, so get vaccinated, get boosted and do what you can to take care of our families and slow the spread of this virus.” The mayor called on any citizens who are vaccine-hesitant to speak with their health care providers. Graese, in his usually briefing about the COVID-19 rates in the city ranks and countywide, said the virus spread appears to be trending downward in the area.
• Commissioners Cheryl Spriggs and Marty Gute waxed poetic about the demolition of the Amanda Furnace earlier this week, discussing how much of an impact the steel industry had on the region and expressing hope that the future will hold prosperity. Gute — who was leading a prayer breakfast when the furnace was blasted — said he felt the church shake. “I thought we were in Acts when that happened,” Gute joked.
On a more serious note, Gute recalled hiring into AK Steel in 1973 and working 20 years in the “hottest, filthiest part of the coke plant.” He said “a lot of people point fingers about what happened to steel, but I’m here to say it’s not a local issue, it’s not a state issue. It’s a global issue.”
• During public participation, Steven Johnson called in to ask about updates on the Little League field renovations. City PIO Michelle Grubb took the call on her cell phone and held it to the microphone for the commission to hear. Graese said he didn’t have that information on the top of his head, but he said he would work to get that to Johnson as soon as possible. Perkins said the commission is committed to getting the fields squared away in anticipation for opening day on April 14.
• The Mini SOAR conference, set for March, was also a topic of discussion. Commissioner Amanda Clark said 429 people had already registered for the event to be held in Ashland. Spriggs and Blanton expressed their excitement.
• Spriggs also thanked local resident Don Stewart for submitting a letter to the editor to The Daily Independent commending the streets and utilities department for fixing an issue on his street.
• The commission voted unanimously on first reading to authorize the installation of string lights by the Ashland Tourism Bureau on the east and west sides of 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th Streets between Winchester and Carter Avenues and Winchester and Greenup Avenues, as well as along the alley ways in those areas. Blanton, a proponent of stringed illumination, said the move is an expansion from last year’s string lights placed in the Art Alley. Gute and Spriggs both said they looked great, thanking the other entities involved.
• With all the excitement, it’s hard to forget the city commission did vote to spend a little coin at the meeting. The city commission voted unanimously on first reading to buy a water intake pump, to the tune of $51,500, and to execute a contract with Rumpke for $218,000, up $215,000 from the FY 2020 budget. The amount works out to $18.24 per ton in the latest contract, as opposed to $17.75 per ton in the last contract, according to a fiscal note.
