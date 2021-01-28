ASHLAND Following a 4-1 vote Thursday afternoon, the Ashland City Commission voted to renew city manager Mike Graese’s contract for the next three years. Graese, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the city, said he was “excited the board has confidence in my performance.”
“I look forward to continuing to serve this city and to improve its quality of life,” Graese said.
Graese will see no pay increase — he’s currently pegged at $130,000 year. In a departure from typical practice, the fiscal note attached to the agenda delved into granular details such as pay to Social Security and Medicare benefits, pension benefits and phone allowance.
Typically, whenever a fiscal note reflects a new hire or a promotion to a position, it just lists the salary, the benefits paid by the city and the total combined. For instance, on this week’s consent agenda, a hire for a pump station tech in the Department of Utilities listed a $39,539 salary, $32,188 in benefits and a total of $71,727.
Prior to the vote, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs made a motion to table the contract renewal for further discussion. With no one seconding the motion, City Attorney Jim Moore declared it failed — Mayor Matthew B. Perkins then called the vote.
Commissioners Marty Gute, Amanda Clark, Josh Blanton and Mayor Perkins voted in favor of first reading of Graese’s contract. Spriggs voted against it.
Last year, the commission voted to extend Graese’s contract by six months, in order for the new commission to decide.
The city commission will vote Friday on the second-reading of the contract renewal — marking the first time in nearly 15 years the city has seen stability in the position.
Prior to 2006, Bill Fisher spent 21 years as the city manager. When he retired, the city hired Randy Robertson, a 51-year-old Army veteran, who promptly resigned eight months later. That’s when public services director Steve Corbitt stepped in — he held the post until 2013, when he was replaced with Ben Bitter. Bitter got tossed by the commission in 2016, which led to former City Attorney Richard “Sonny” Martin stepping in.
Martin had the role for nine months, at which point Corbitt was tagged back into the ring. Following a five-month search, which included last-minute cold feet from the city’s No. 1 choice, Graese came to town in 2017.
The city commission meeting also saw the following action:
• Perkins and Graese expressed hope that the public will be allowed to attend commission meetings in the near future, if the COVID-19 numbers continue to lower.
• Graese announced the 2022 budget was already under way.
• The commission voted unanimously to approve a $7,258 decrease in the Simpson Road project.
• Perkins proclaimed Feb. 1-5 National School Counseling Week in Ashland.
• The city accepted a safety award.
(606) 326-2653 |