ASHLAND In 15 minutes, the Ashland City Commission cast first votes to lock the city into a 15-year contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, appointed five people to serve on local boards and approved a change order on a water pipe project.
Prior to voting on the first reading of the change order at Thursday's meeting, Mayor Stephen Gilmore remarked the city ought to “hurry on this, because you don’t see these very often.”
That’s because the price went up, not down.
The 34th Street waterline replacement project in Catlettsburg, originally priced at $139,870 went down by $13,162. The commission approved first reading by unanimous approval.
The HUD contract will put the city on the hook for $698,496 a year to help fund housing vouchers to be used at the Gla-Low Apartments over the next 15 years. The contract will have one five-year extension, according to a fiscal note in the agenda.
The city also approved two appointments to the Ashland Park Board, to expire in 2024 and three appointments to the Ashland Tennis Commission, to expire in 2023.
Here’s some other news to come out of the meeting:
• The filter project at the water plant is coming to a close, according to City Manager Mike Graese. If everything checks out, the final two filters will go online next week, thus completing that part of the renovations. The city commission approved a change order of $102,860 in the consent agenda Thursday, raising the total cost of the filter project to $674,697.
• Graese reported the water distribution department has completed laying 700 feet of pipe in the city over the last five weeks and are set to perform pressure tests. He also reported Simpson Road, this year’s major water line project, is “cooking along.” The commission approved a $159,044.85 payment to Tribute Contracting and Consultants LLC on the project.
• The commission, via the consent agenda, voted to rescinded a bid on the Pollard Mills Storm water, curb, gutter, sidewalk and paving project for $385,061.15. Graese said the awardee, Womack Excavating, withdrew its bid after it realized it could not do the job at that price. Graese confirmed the city will be going with the second bid, to be announced at a later date.
• Thursday was incoming mayor and sitting commissioner Matt Perkins’s birthday.
• Graese reported the Festival of Lights is on track and city crews are putting out the lights “as we speak.” He said the committee in charge of the event will work on details regarding opening events such as the parade.
