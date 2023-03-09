ASHLAND Mayor Matt Perkins proclaimed March 9, 2023, “Paul Helo Day” in the city of Ashland, in honor of an explementary local volunteer.
Paul Helo, a self-described Cajun from Louisiana, landed in the Ashland area as a social worker for the Bureau of Prisons (after taking a side trip to Colorado). After retiring from the federal government in 1997, he went on to work at King’s Daughters until his retirement there in 2021.
In 2016, a family member experienced a fire, leading to Helo and his wife to begin volunteering with the Red Cross.
Last year, Helo posted up 1,365 service hours with the Red Cross, serving a full 11 weeks in disaster zones providing mental health counseling to survivors.
“You are an incredibly gifted leader in our community and a humanitarian,” Perkins said.
In addition to the proclamation from the city, Helo was also presented an award for Service with the Armed Forces Division, for his work with military veterans.
Though Helo never served, he always had respect for the military and tried to help out vets in any way he could.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s city commission meeting:
• Perkins announced that elected officials offered their condolences to the family of Clarence Wilkerson, who died in police custody over the weekend. Perkins said he could not comment any further on the matter, citing the independent investigation under way by Kentucky State Police.
• Parks director Sean Murray presented a portion of his department’s supplement to the city’s forthcoming strategic plan. Murray laid out a decision matrix — much like the “Jump to Conclusions” mat featured in the 1999 cult classic “Office Space” — for how an idea for a project becomes a reality.
• Keeping with the parks, the city commission unanimously voted for $172,742.14 worth of playground equipment and installation at the eastern end of Central Park.
• The city commission also unanimously approved a $330,355.20 contract with Rumpke for removal and disposal of sludge from the sewer plant. In 2022, the contract was $294,959.42.
• Commissioner Marty Gute said he “was wired for sound after drinking Tim Horton’s coffee all morning.” Earlier that day, Gute took a picture with the staff of Tim Horton’s. During his reports to the city, Gute praised the “thumping the Ashland Kittens is giving to Knott County right now,” stating they were “beating them like a drum.” He said Little League tryouts were around the corner, he complimented Murray’s plan for the parks and stated the Easter Egg hunt at Central Park will be on April 8.
• Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs put in a plug for the Vietnam Veteran’s Luncheon, which will be put by the Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Ashland Transportation Center.
• City Manager Mike Graese announced that request for proposals will be published for the use of the opioid abatement funds and will appear in The Daily Independent on March 11, March 20 and March 25. The deadline for those requests will be March 30.
• Commissioner Amanda Clark said Coffee Week in Ashland will be coming up soon, which is set for March 19-25. She said six coffee shops will be participating. More information can be found on VisitAKY.com.
• Commissioner Josh Blanton said he learned about the need for foster care in the area. He said there will be a ceremony on March 30 at Kentucky State Police Post 14 to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and March 31 will be Child Abuse Prevention Day. The color of that day will be blue, he said.
• The commission went into executive session to discuss potential litigation. The commissioners, mayor, Graese, City Attorney Jim Moore and Police Chief Todd Kelley went into the side room where the session was held.