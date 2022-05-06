ASHLAND On Thursday afternoon, Jerry Thomas sat on the front stoop of the Vincent Apartments with all his worldly possessions — three suitcases and a reusable grocery bag with food.
Thomas, a four-year resident of the apartments, said he didn’t learn until Wednesday afternoon that the city of Ashland was condemning the apartments and clearing the 33 occupied units out.
“I’m disabled and I have a hard time walking,” Thomas said. “All my family lives out of state — I don’t know where I’m going to go. I might be able to find a nice place under a bridge.”
As Thomas sat, wondering what to do, other residents were moving items out of the apartments — totes on a dolly, pictures. Some folks were livid — one man moving out a table had a few choice words for the code enforcement and police officers gathering up on the sidewalk.
Another guy on the fourth floor refused to budge — one cop said he’d have to ask him “politely to leave.”
One woman in a sun dress interjected her two cents — to her, the condemnation was a grab by the city to tear down the original incarnation of King’s Daughters Hospital.
That couldn’t be further from the truth, according to Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem.
The issue at hand was a hot water heater in the basement that did not have proper carbon monoxide ventilation — and that could be deadly, Pullem noted. The building would only be condemned until the problem is fixed — if money and supply chain issues weren’t an issue, the problem could be fixed in a week.
“There needs to be ventilation running all the through the roof, separate from the chimney,” Pullem said. “It’s not cheap.”
Pullem said the city didn’t take the decision lightly to remove the residents of the apartment — in fact, the staff was torn up about it, he said.
“I felt like a social worker when we put out the notice,” he said. “We had to gather into my office and talk this through, because this is something we didn’t want to do.”
It’s not the first time there’s been a mass eviction — there’s been at least one around New Year’s 2010 for code violations.
Way back in January, seven HUD units at the apartment were condemned due to significant issues such as water gushing out of the light sockets. Right then, Pullem said they could’ve moved to condemn the whole building, but instead they wanted to work with the property manager, Eric Vincent.
However, a few weeks ago a state plumbing inspector came into the property to inspect the boiler, which dates back to the 1910s. While conducting his inspection, Pullem said the inspector found issues with the carbon monoxide emissions, which Pullem said is similar to an incident earlier this year at a hotel in La Grange.
Two people lost their lives.
“This was an emergency situation,” Pullem said. “It’s emotional to know you’re disrupting people’s lives, but if we didn’t evacuate the building people could’ve literally lost their lives.”
In the basement, closets were converted into small sleeping cells, with at least three people living down there, next to the carbon-emitting hot water heater.
On Monday, Vincent was informed by the city that if the problem wasn’t corrected, the building would be condemned. On Tuesday, Pullem said after verifying the problem still persisted, a notice was put up on the front door, but residents say someone tore it down before anyone really had the opportunity to read it. On Wednesday, police and code enforcement were greeted by Vincent with “open arms” according to Pullem, who thanked them for their help.
Code enforcement then went through the building, knocking on doors and informing the residents they’d need to clear out in 24 hours. Pullem said the city actually extended the process to give people more time, but it got to a point where an evacuation had to happen.
According to multiple residents, Vincent still collected rent for the month of May, despite the impending condemnation. As of Thursday, Vincent’s number appears to have been disconnected.
Eric is the son of the late Dick Vincent and Betty Vincent, who is still alive. One passerby, who knew many folks living in the apartments, said Dick and Betty were pretty decent landlords and usually worked with people who were hard up.
After Dick died, a few of the residents on site said things started going downhill.
“He (Eric) always used the cheapest stuff he could find to fix things,” Thomas said.
“He’s probably at the casino right now,” one woman said, as she moved her items to her hoodless car.
According to Pullem, to his understanding Vincent is willing to do the fixes, but doesn’t have funds on hand to do it.
“He wants to reopen, that’s my understanding,” he said.
What will happen to the folks at the Vincent Apartments?
During the door-to-door announcement, Pullem said the city gave resources to the residents in case they didn’t have kin to move in with for the time being.
For Thomas, he was able to speak with Lynn Childers, the executive director of CAReS, during the final push of the eviction.
Pullem called in a para-transit bus for the gentleman to take him over there to get him set up with temporary housing.
Childers said it was important to be on-site in order make sure “nobody slipped through the cracks.” CAReS’ role is to provide an intake service in order to send those who needed to the right resources, such as housing vouchers and emergency shelter.
So far, Childers said four people from the Vincent Apartments have been referred to services through CAReS.
“What we don’t want is people sleeping on the streets,” Childers said. “We’re asking those who have family to stay with to go stay with them, but for those with nowhere to turn, we’re here to help.”
Anyone needing emergency services is asked to call CaRES at The Neighborhood at (606) 324-2949. Anyone still needing to retrieve items from their apartment is asked to come to the city building to get access.
