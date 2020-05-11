Ashland city commissioner Marty Gute tested positive for COVID-19.
“I have no cough or nausea or chills at all,” said Gute. “I feel good. I am quarantined (to his home) for seven days and then I will test again. I am taking the advice of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and my family doctor by staying in and taking care of myself.”
Gute received his test results on Monday after being tested on Thursday. He isn’t experiencing any symptoms, and isn’t sure how he contracted the virus because he has been following all the of the recommendations from the CDC and state.
“I have hand sanitizer everywhere,” said Gute. “I have a whole array of masks I keep in my car and in my back pocket. I always wear a mask. I try to be safe, but I guess I’m immune-compromised because I have asthma and I’m 65."
Gute was tested for the virus in April when he wasn’t feeling well and the results came back negative. This time he took the test to confirm his negative test from before. He went with his wife who hadn’t been tested yet.
“I don’t want to be around anyone and give them this and they really get sick or possibly pass away,” said Gute. “I encourage everyone to practice social distancing and wear their masks and stay in as much as possible and get tested above all.”
Gute said he would get through this and would appreciate prayers.