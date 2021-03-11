ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission had its first meeting open to the public in months on Thursday.
With COVID-19 numbers going down, members of the public were allowed to attend the Ashland City Commission meeting. Prior to this, the public could tune in on a live-stream to watch the proceedings.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said he is excited to have the public back and to have the city building reopened Friday. Perkins said “we are in the fourth-quarter” of the pandemic and the city is working on details to provide public transportation free of charge to vaccination sites.
At times during the pandemic, the meetings were held strictly over Zoom, with commissioners and city officials dialing in from their offices or homes.
Starting Friday, the city building will be reopened for business at 60% capacity. A time for those 65 or older or those with health issues will be from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., while the building will be open to the general public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors are asked to enter the building from the 17th Street side — folks with wheelchairs can enter via the alley between the city building and The Daily Independent.
Those requiring more in-depth service, such as Community and Economic Development, HUD and/or Engineering and Utilities may contact (606) 385-3400 for a department directory to schedule an appointment.
In the first public comment period in nearly a year, Mike Wurts — a local veteran who recently received the AMVETS Veteran of the Year award — thanked his wife, his organization and the city for the support.
Perkins, in turn, thanked Wurts for “going above and beyond in serving the veterans of our community.”
No one else had a public comment to offer.
The city commission then took up the following actions:
• Approved first reading of the contracting to MAG Services LLC for design of an emergency electrical generator for pump station, at a cost not exceeding $37,200.
• Approved first reading for multiple bids for various chemicals needed in drinking water and wastewater treatment. Commissioners Josh Blanton and Cheryl Spriggs noted the price had gone up on some of the materials compared to last year; and City Manager Mike Graese said a couple of the materials have gone up. Utilities Director Mark Hall said as improvements to the water plant and the wastewater plant continue, the amount of chemicals used could go down in the long-term.
• Approved first reading of a grant to the Ashland Tourism Bureau in the amount of $25,000. The grant was received by the city from Kentucky Power for the purpose of downtown development. City Attorney Jim Moore noted the grant has certain items it can be used for and those items would be transferred to the bureau.
• Following about an hour-long executive session regarding a potential litigation and a personnel matter, the city commission voted to take no action on the former and to fire an employee in the latter.
